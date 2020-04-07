Arizona base Nico Mannion He has decided to appear at the NBA Draft 2020. This campaign has averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists per game. He is the second Arizona player after Zeke Nnaji to announce that he is appearing for the Draft.

It was not the only one, the more than likely first round. Jalen Smith, from Maryland, has also announced her intention to appear. Tall player, great defender and with a good pitch: perfect for the current NBA.

The last to do so today have been the Duke player Cassius Stanley, a man who has averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds this year with a 36 percent hit in triples, and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois).

