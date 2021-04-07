4 new Google experiments in augmented reality: so you can try them

Google has launched 4 new experiments in augmented reality to test with your mobile. We explain how you can use them.

Google loves experiments. From time to time, we have to talk about new technologies, apps or tests that Google makes available to its users to make available to users some of its latest advances in different areas. On this occasion, the company offers us the possibility of try four new experiments in augmented reality for mobile.

The company has announced them through its official news blog, and refers to them as “WebXR Experiments.” It is a collection of four experiments that use the augmented reality built into the browser, Google Chrome, to enable different functions.

Floom

Using WebXR technology and combining it with Google Maps, Floom was born as a new way of “exploring the planet”, opening a virtual tunnel that lets you see what’s on the other side.

The tunnels allow us to take a look at what is located right on the opposite side of the earth where we find ourselves. To use it, you just have to use a mobile compatible with the ARCore platform, and have the latest version of Chrome downloaded.

Sodar

Some may already know Sodar, a Google app to measure the safe distance from other people using augmented reality. Now, this tool is also available directly through the browser thanks to WebXR technology.

Measure Up

With Measure Up, you can measure length, area and volume of any object that you have within reach of your mobile camera. Just open the app through the browser, point your camera and wait for the tool to calculate the distance.

Picturescape

The last of the experiments announced by Google is Picturescape, a most curious tool that will allow – for now it is not available – take a look at our memories through Google Photos images using the augmented reality.

Related topics: Google

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all