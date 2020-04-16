Netflix has great food shows.

Photo:

Astrid Stawiarz / .

Quarantine has been a complicated period for the vast majority of people, each one deals with this isolation in the best way that they can, some with exercise, others with videogames, books or cooking but without a doubt a protagonist in these moments of Uncertainty has been streaming services.

Netflix without a doubt it is one of the top of this list, as it provides calm and comfort to millions of users locked up around the world.

As we mentioned, everyone faces isolation the best they can, and if you want to learn more about culinary art these days, we recommend four of the best cooking shows you can watch on Netflix.

Chef’s Table

Chef’s Table It’s probably the best cooking documentary series on Netflix. Each chapter is focused on a different chef and gives us a visual tour where we can learn how they work and what inspires them. Chef’s Table is a program that does not intend to offer the viewer a technical content, full of recipes and culinary tricks practically impossible for mere mortals, an excellent option to see something different.

Ugly Delicious

Ugly Delicious It is more than a simple cooking program, in each chapter we accompany the famous chef David Chang In his search for new flavors and extravagant recipes and, although the central point of the program is food, the chef and his “foodie gang” take us to know not only about human relations, but also current affairs, politics and a thousand more things.

Nailed It

Nailed It It is a simply great program, basically we find three people without much confectionery knowledge who will have to recreate the cakes of several quite famous chefs, yes, to make it more interesting they have a time limit and practically no instructions. The winner gets $ 10,000Yes, an excellent mix between reality show, comedy and a cooking show.

Salt Fat Acid Heat

An emotional miniseries that will teach you the basics to start cooking like a professional. The project revolves around Samin Nosrat, an Iranian chef who travels to various countries: Japan, Mexico Italy and U.S with the purpose of teaching about what she considers are the four key elements to master the art of cooking. With a chapter for each kitchen item, this miniseries will definitely bring out your inner chef.

.