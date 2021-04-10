4 natural ways to increase sex drive and balance hormones

Hormones have profound effects on the mental, physical and emotional health. It is well known that they act as chemical messengers and play an important role in controlling appetite, body weight, and mood. In normal operation, the endocrine glands produce the precise amount of each hormone necessary for important processes in the body. However, today hormonal imbalances have become an increasingly common condition and are often related to the lifestyle that characterizes modern society. It is also well known that hormones are decisive in sexual desire, therefore any imbalance can lead to conditions such as low libido and low interest.

Also, the production of certain hormones declines with age, and some people experience a more dramatic decline than others. Fortunately and as in everything; follow a nutritious diet and engage in healthy lifestyle behaviors are the main recommendations for improve hormonal health and enjoy a fulfilling sex life. Here are 6 ways to balance your hormonal system through diet.

1. Get enough protein at every meal

Ensuring adequate protein is extremely important. Proteins are one of the most important macro-nutrients in the diet and are associated with important functions of the body, they also provide essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. What’s more, proteins influence the release of hormones They control appetite and food intake. In fact, a study verified the important role of proteins in the production of sex hormones and confirmed that people who consumed a diet that contained 30% protein experienced an increase in metabolism, fat burning and improved their hormonal balance. .

2. Eat more cruciferous vegetables

In general, increasing the consumption of vegetables is an important measure of health, however in a specific way the consumption of cruciferous vegetables is very beneficial for the hormonal system and libido. Cruciferous vegetables, especially broccoli and broccoli sprouts, are star foods that help the liver to metabolize estrogen efficiently and healthily. Remember that estrogens are the hormone responsible for stimulate libido and in good levels are associated with a high sexual desire. Cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, cabbage, and bok choy are associated with protective benefits against cancer. The best of all is that they are very affordable, generous and nutritious, they are low in calories and the ideal complement to take care of body weight.

3. Bet on fatty fish

Fat and cholesterol are the building blocks of hormones. Therefore enough cholesterol is needed to produce sex hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. The key is to choose the best sources of fats that are noted for their high omega-3 content and of course it is also essential to limit saturated fats and eliminate trans fats. Without a doubt, fatty fish are a fundamental addition to the diet to benefit hormonal health, they provide proteins of high biological value, they are rich in healthy fats and low in calories. Bet on variants such as salmon, tuna, sardines and herring. These types of fish also have the immense virtue of balancing hunger hormones and provide a high in vitamin D, which helps regulate female testosterone levels. The good fats in fish improve hormonal communication in general and thereby benefit sexual performance.

4. Choose the best sources of healthy fats

Fats are essential in hormonal production, since they are the basic component of the same and therefore directly intervene in their quality. They are a fundamental nutrient in endocrine functioning that is related to the basic sexual functions. They also positively affect blood cholesterol levels and help balance cortisol, which is associated with high levels of stress. Being more relaxed is much more likely to increase sexual desire. On the other hand, fats influence the production of estrogen and progesterone, the two hormones responsible for regulating ovulation and menstrual cycles. Bet on the consumption of flax and china seeds, nuts, avocados and olive oil.

