Everyone knows that a car cannot last forever, but you can ensure a longer and better-functioning life by caring for and servicing the car.

The durability of a vehicle depends a lot on the care given to it by its owner, that is why classic car lovers manage to keep their relics intact for so many years. Long miles on the road, unexpected starts, lack of common maintenance services, and car accidents that damage your vehicle accumulate until your car engine is lifeless.

After so many years that cars have been in human service, there are already many myths and legends about car maintenance.

Here we tell you four myths and legends about car maintenance.

Use any product to wash the vehicle. Using soaps with astringent functions will severely damage the paint. It is ideal to use soaps or products designed to provide a total solution to cars, in addition to having integrated liquid wax to protect your paint.

Drain the antifreeze every time an oil change is made. It is not necessary to purge the antifreeze as often, the properties of the antifreeze last longer. It is recommended to drain the antifreeze every 60 thousand kilometers or every year, but if it ever overheated, then you should consider replacing it immediately.

Oil change every 3 thousand miles. Oil change depends on the conditions of the car and the type of weather in which the vehicle is used. The most recommended thing before changing the oil in a car is to review the user manual and follow its recommendations.

Tire pressure. The pressure in the rims should not be what the tire marks, since these are the maximum limits that it supports. The exact pressure depends on the use you are going to give the car, the element you use to inflate them and the outside temperature.

***

It may interest you:

.