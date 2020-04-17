In recent years, Netflix It has been characterized for being one of the great content creators and proof of this is its large number of original movies and series. However, there are users who, when entering the streaming platform, seek to find some classic movie to watch but give up when they see so many suggestions for new productions.

For this reason, today we have selected 4 classic action films that you can see on this platform and are excellent for your daily dose of adrenaline.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The first film in the Indiana Jones saga is one of the critics’ most beloved. In this cut we see Dr. Jones, played by Harrison Ford, Entering dangerous scenes of Egypt in search of the Lost Ark, a wooden chest covered in gold in which are the stone tablets in which the ten wills are found, all this while being pursued by the Nazis.

Goldeneye (1995)

The first appearance of Pierce Brosnan as the most famous secret agent of United Kingdom, It is far from being the best film in the series, but it is well remembered by fans thanks to its action sequences and the return of Alec Trevelyan, who stops being a friend of 007 to become his nemesis. Explosions, chases, great action sequences and beautiful women could not be missing in a film by the British secret agent.

Dirty Harry (1971)

In the early seventies, Clint eastwood he played Dirty Harry, one of the characters that catapulted the actor as one of the rough men of Hollywood. In the film, the homicide detective is on the trail of Scorpio, a serial killer who terrorizes San Francisco by shooting people from the rooftops of the city. The feature film is full of shots, violence and adrenaline.

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover they give life to Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, one of the most iconic action pairs of the last decades. Riggs is a rebel cop who doesn’t mind dying in action and is assigned as a couple to Murtaugh a veteran cop who takes extreme precautions to be able to retire as soon as possible. This peculiar couple has to face the worst criminals in The Angels, in a tape full of action and good humor.

.