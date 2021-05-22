4 must-have cryptocurrency widgets for your bitcoin and ethereum wallet

The best way to track the prices of your favorite cryptocurrencies is with a widget on the home screen.

Beyond the applications to sell and buy cryptocurrencies there are other utility tools that we can test in our Android mobile to keep up to date with what is happening with our digital assets.

After all, when you have money invested in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies it is difficult to avoid check your price constantly. If your investment philosophy is more oriented towards speculation or you do not trust yourself, our recommendation is that you try to install a special widget on the home screen of your device.

In this way you will always have the price of your assets in view, being able to closely monitor what is happening in the market. At the end of the day, not everything is going to be “buy and forget” …

The best widgets to track the price of cryptocurrencies on Android

Remember that the main advantage of widgets on Android is that they allow you fully customize the home screen of the device, a true hallmark of Android that has been with us since the beginning of the Google operating system.

With a widget you can have at hand everything that interests you, in this case, different information about the exciting world of cryptocurrencies. Let’s go with the list!

The Crypto App

The Crypto App offers us half a dozen different widgets with which to follow the price of our favorite cryptocurrencies. Choose if you want it to show you daily, weekly or monthly charts, the assets you want to see, the currency … It’s up to you.

Beyond the widgets you can also use the application to configure price alerts, follow the news of the world of cryptocurrencies and set up your own portfolio to know, at all times, when your “crypto heritage” rises (or falls).

Bitcoin Ticker Widget

The widgets of this application have a minimalist touch, ideal for those who want to check price at a glance and a little more. They take up little, fit well and are 100% customizable.

It’s one of the top-rated cryptocurrency apps on Google Play, in part because, despite the hype it includes, delivers what it promises perfectly.

CryptoCharts Widget

With the CryptoCharts Widget widgets you can follow the quotes of more than 1500 cryptocurrencies different, all with graphics with many configuration possibilities.

Choose the zoom, the period, the type of chart (candles or lines), what indicators do you want them to appear, the interval … As if that were not enough, the size of the widgets is fully modifiable so it is possible to add and fit half a dozen of them on our home screen.

Simple Bitcoin Widget

We end up with one of the easiest widgets to use. Perhaps its design is not the best in the world but it must be agreed that it works superbly.

Simple Bitcoin Widget gives us the possibility to add multiple quotes on our home screen with the currency of our choice. Its main strength is that it comes without an application so *takes up less space and consumes less battery (or so its developer promises).

