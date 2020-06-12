Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In the syndicate of Juan José Ríos, in Guasave, a little boy of just four months old, who suffered for several days from vomiting and diarrhea, died in the arms of his young mother, before receiving medical help at the clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

According to the report, the young mother by name Cristina Matiana “N”, 17 years old, moved her baby to the medical institution very early when she realized that he was in serious condition, however, before being treated by emergency personnel, he died of alleged accelerated dehydration of his body.

He had been ill for several days

The elements of the Police who were the first to arrive at the hospital, in a conversation with the young mother, told them that their little son, whom he had not yet registered, for several days presented a picture of vomiting and diarrhea, until he decided take it to Social Security for medical review.

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office who came to attest to the death of the four-month-old, collected evidence and testimony to open a folder of investigation into the events and determine what proceeds in this death.

Unusual cases of baby deaths

In this municipality, in the course of this year, various unusual cases have arisen with minors. On February 2, in the San Gabriel community, the nine-year-old Carlos “N” swallowed a whistle while playing with his cousins.

Paramedics from the Red Cross tried to extract the whistle that blocked his breathing without success, so they had to transfer him to the Mexican Institute of Social Security hospital, where medical personnel managed to extract the object.

A month before, at the General Hospital of Guasavethe minor entered Iker “N”, A five-year-old resident of the town of La Culebra, who presented symptoms of suffocation from having brought a plastic straw to his mouth that got stuck in his throat.

The minor’s urgent attention allowed the medical personnel to extract the plastic straw, without major consequences for the child’s health.

