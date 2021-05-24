4 misconceptions about serial killers you should stop believing

Neither misunderstood geniuses, nor monsters: serial killers are seen as media icons in a narrative that normalizes violence.

Misunderstood geniuses. Masterminds whose obsessions were misdirected. Professionals that the world and the media demonize in favor of an oppressive criminalistic narrative. These are all justifications that questionable historical reviews have made on serial killer profiles. In an eagerness to regain some of your humanity —Or of generating media controversy—, countless cases have Fallen in apologies for violence. These are some counter-arguments to these proposals:

Myth 1: Serial killers are deranged masterminds.

Cryptic letters the Zodiac Killer sent to the media in the 1960s. Image: Getty Images

When profiling a person, one of the journalistic imperatives is show your nuances. Instead of falling into the fallacy of showing them as dark, evil beings and without a story behind, it is supposed that they should show its lights and its shadows. The case of serial killers is delicate in this area.

While it is true that some suffer from some type of abnormality or mental illness – which affects the brain at a psychiatric and chemical level – the reality is that in the case of murderers of women, it is serial femicides. This is, according to the Mexican penal system, “the most extreme form of violence against women” and according to INEGI, 10 femicides occur every day in Mexico.

Myth 2: Serial killers are monsters.

Portrait of Ted Bundy before going to trial. Photo: Getty Images

To demonize serial killers is to take away their human dimension. In this way, they excuse their crimes behind the veil of becoming satanic beings, whose evil surpass the earthly limits and common sense. The truth is that these types of criminals they are not monsters. Rather, they are generally men whose actions go unpunished by becoming media icons.

Myth 3: They are lonely beings who act on their own

Photo: Santiago Mejia / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

According to Bonn, it is false to think that serial criminals are lonely people who do not know society. On the contrary, many of them are remarkably functional, they have active and apparently healthy lives, and carry out their duties at work like normal people.

One phenomenon is common among the cases that have been studied in more detail: they all have a double life. The first is inserts almost perfectly into everyday life. The second, generally secret and impenetrable, is dedicated to the development of activities outside the legal limits.

Myth 4: They are evil geniuses

Photo: Dave Randolph / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

It has a misconception regarding the evil genius of serial killers. The reality is that, in effect, many of them lack an ethical filter that allows them to empathize with their victims. This is not to say that their actions should go unpunished, or that they are brilliant minds for nothing.

On the contrary, they follow pathological patterns that end in intentional homicides, many times planned with cleanliness and accuracy. In other cases, the results are scandalous, dirty and thought to cause a media effect on the case in question. It depends a lot on the profile of each criminal.

Although this is true, several cases registered by the US police rule out the possibility that the defendants suffer from some type of psychological or mental abnormality. At the other end, neither do they stand out for their intellectual lucidity. On the contrary, their motivations, techniques and modus operandi are diverse – and each of them should be punished by law.

