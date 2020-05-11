The coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has crossed the thresholds of four million infections and 275,000 deaths worldwide in recent hours, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University. Read ‘Yes I Do’ in COVID-19 Times: Chinese Marry Online

According to the data updated at 08.00 hours this Sunday by the institution, the global count amounts to 4,025,140 cases and 279,329 fatalities in 187 countries and territories. The total number of people recovered amounts to 1.37 million people, with United States in front of the table, with about 212,000 people cured, followed by Germany, with 143,300 patients saved, and Spain, with about 134,000 approximately.

After registering more than 25,000 cases a day, the United States is heading to the 80,000 deaths from the disease – 78,794, according to the latest update – and has already seen the 1.5 million infections – 1,309,541, again according to the balance – at a time when the country’s states are about to lift restrictions this Monday to begin, each in their own way, the economic revival.

Spain It continues as the second country in number of cases, with 223,578 positives and 26,478 deaths, ahead of Italy, with 218,268 infected but with a higher number of fatalities, with a total of 30,395 deaths.

United Kingdom, which last week dramatically increased its death toll after including those who lost their lives outside of hospitals, to date has registered 216,525 infected people and 31,662 deaths, surpassing Italy as the second country with the most deaths from coronavirus.

RUSSIA CONTINUES TO REGISTER MORE THAN 10,000 CONTACTS A DAY

After the United Kingdom it is situated again Russia, which this Friday climbed to fifth overall position, overtaking France and Germany. The country is already close to 200,000 cases – 198,676 infections, according to the balance – and the dead now total 1,827.

France It is in sixth place, with 176,782 people with coronaviruses and 26,313 deaths, ahead of Germany, which has 171,324 infected and 7,549 deaths. Next comes Brazil, which continues to register new cases by leaps and bounds: almost 10,000 more in the last 24 hours, up to 156,061 cases, with 10,656 deaths. Turkey remains with 137,115 infected and 3,739 fatalities, ahead of Iran, which accumulates 106,220 positives and 6,589 deaths.

China, the country in which the pandemic originated, remains in eleventh position, with 83,990 cases and 4,637 deaths. It is followed by Canada, which has 68,918 people with coronavirus and which accounts for 4,823 deaths from COVID-19, while Peru already exceeds 65,000 cases – with 65,015 infections – and leaves 1,814 deaths.

India It has also exceeded 60,000 cases, registering a total of 62,939 positives and while there are 2,109 fatalities, ahead of Belgium, with 52,596 cases and 8,581 deaths.

Only the Netherlands is found in the group of 40,000 infected, with 42,581 affected. Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Switzerland exceed 30,000 infections and Pakistan, Ecuador, Portugal, Chile, Sweden, Ireland, Singapore, Belarus and Qatar already account for more than 20,000.

The United Arab Emirates, Israel, Austria, Japan, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, Denmark, Colombia and Serbia exceed 10,000 infections.

Above the threshold of 9,000 positives are the Dominican Republic and South Africa, while Egypt, Panama, Norway and the Czech Republic exceed 8,000 infections.

After Kuwait, the only country in the balance in the strip of 7,000 cases are Australia and Malaysia with more than 6,000 cases, ahead of the more than 5,000 positive registered in Morocco, Finland, Argentina and Algeria.

