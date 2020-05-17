There is no doubt that mobile games are increasingly important.. Once the most striking titles were the fun Andry Birds or Candy Crush, however what we can find today are games from great sagas and from major developers like Nintendo, Square Enix or Konami.

And if there is a genre that I really like beyond RPGs is the so-called “metroidvania”. What is a metroidvania game? It is a sub-genre of action-adventure video game based on a non-linear platform concept and which has its name thanks to two of the most important video game sagas: Metroid and Castlevania.

It is a genre that requires great precision in controls and that would be somewhat complicated to adapt to touch screens, but the truth is that one of the best games in this genre and possibly in history, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night]It has shown that it can also be played on a mobile phone – in a bad way we can always use bluetooth controls. For all this, What other metroidvania games would we like to see on Android?

Hollow knight

Mix metroidvania and mix Dark Souls, this devilish title has become on its own merit one of the best games of the generation and all this despite having a much lower budget than other games. In a world inhabited by insects, we are a mysterious knight on his quest to uncover the secrets of the long-abandoned Hallownest kingdom, the depths of which attract adventurers and the brave with the promise of treasure or the answer to ancient mysteries.

With one of the most exquisite controls ever made and a story told through item descriptions and conversations with NPCs (very similar to what Dark Souls does), Hollow Knight offers us hundreds of hours of fun and frustration as well as incredible battles in which the slightest mistake will be our perdition.

Salt and Sanctuary

Also called Dark Souls in two dimensions, it takes everything good that Miyazaki titles do and adapts it to 2D in an outstanding way. The beginning of the story could not be simpler. We are a mercenary who has been hired as a princess’s bodyguard. In the course of a sea voyage, our ship is attacked by a huge creature. Waking up on the shore of a mysterious beach (as so many games do) our main mission will be to find the princess.

Of course Finding said princess will only be an excuse to visit terrifying places, destroy powerful creatures and demons, and solve the mysteries of the island we are on and its inhabitants.

Dust: An Elysian Tail

When you start playing Dust: An Elysian Tail the title is not believed to have been created by just one person. A beautiful artistic style, action-packed fighting and a story that catches with the passage of time. Worst of all, Dust: An Elysian Tail has its iOS version and since the game is already years old, a hypothetical Android version seems unlikely. Although hope is the last thing lost.

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Despite being the most unknown title on the list, just go to see the page on Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight and take a look at the opinions of its users to verify that we are facing a real game. But let’s not kid ourselves, with an artistic pixel-art style and an almost childish setting, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is not only challenging in terms of gameplay, but it also has a rather dark history.

Luckily beyond Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, we have other “similar” games on Android. The acclaimed Dead Cells will arrive this summer, although we also recommend Dandara and Grimvalor. And if not, you can always try all these video games that we could consider art.

