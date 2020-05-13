A few days ago, during a video call with my friend Isaac Avendaño, Creative Director of the audiovisual production area, we said that it is a fact that the world has already changed and that we are living a learning curve in which we can realize how difficult it is to take decisions because this implies making changes and realizing how easy it is to settle in comfort zones. Without a doubt, both he and I were commenting that this contingency can be a great opportunity to review the vision, mission, values ​​and the direction we will take as a team.

Today we can both say that we work on something that we are passionate about and all thanks to an opportunity that arose in our lives and that is a great motivation that we like to transmit to clients and collaborators, because without a doubt adding value to their brands, as well as contributing with our work in impact projects is vital. Today’s communication with clients and collaborators is changing, and it is not about selling for sale, but listening to needs and really helping the client to go forward and achieve their goals, because if he grows the company too.

Something that Isaac and I agree on is that we cannot think of adding value to clients if we do not do it from the inside, it is important to identify who our collaborators are because they are our first front and are our main ally to help the client. From Japanese culture we have learned that security, a sense of belonging and communication are important values ​​that are always sought to be fulfilled to achieve the desired results. If they have their needs satisfied, the company will have satisfactory results, and that is that as entrepreneurs or area leaders we need to approach our collaborators and listen to them, have empathy and put ourselves in their place, be assertive in the selection of those who join our project and what security we offer them when walking together. This is how things work in the universe: what you give is what you receive.

Both Isaac and I agree that constant communication is synonymous with personal interest and is the most effective way to listen to your client, be flexible, be clear with the information, detect their needs as their own and highlight our potential. What sets us apart from our competition is our great opportunity to positively impress and add value to our customers.

To conclude, we invite you to reflect with these simple key questions:

How can I add value to the client to achieve their goal?

What can I do today so that my collaborators have their needs met?

What are the values ​​that we can add to brands and companies?

What security do I offer to collaborators who walk with me?

We are sure that crises are opportunities for change and make us stretch to be a better version of ourselves, the satisfaction of having tried something better will always be greater than the uncertainty of not knowing what would have happened.

Comments, doubts and claims: [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299