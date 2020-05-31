The kitchen must be an especially hygienic space, because there the foods that we consume and that can affect us negatively if they are contaminated.

Based on this, and so that you can guarantee good hygiene and cleanliness in your kitchen, here are some hygiene measures that they must take care of.

1. wash your hands

According to the French National Health Safety Agency in an article on the Consumer portal, washing hands before and during meal preparation is crucial. This washing must be done with soap and water to prevent germs from spreading in everything you prepare.

2. Clean the fridge

Clean the fridge regularly It will prevent food and ingredients from being stored in a contaminated and dirty place, either due to raw products or liquid spills. This cleaning must be deep and exhaustive.

3. Check the fridge temperature

The correct fridge temperature should be 4 degrees Celsius for correct preservation of everything stored there in a traditional way.

It is also important that make sure all refrigerator doors close properly to ensure that the temperature is correct.

4. Use a cutting board for each food

Not all people practice this, but each food needs a particular cutting board. This will prevent cross contamination between foodsThat is, components of one of them are transferred indirectly to another.

This contamination can be subtle and even go unnoticed by the palate, but it influences the final result.

Having a clean and contaminant-free kitchen makes it a more secure space that can offer minimum health guarantees when preparing food. Do not dismiss the hygiene measures mentioned here and this way you can guarantee the cleanliness of your kitchen and your food.

.