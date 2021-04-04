4 herbal teas to balance female hormones, prevent disease and increase fertility



Integrating the consumption of medicinal herbs into the daily routine is a great ally to improve many gynecological conditions in women.

Hormonal balance is essential for the proper functioning of the body. Hormones are messenger chemicals produced by the glands that are responsible for transmitting messages between cells and organs, which is why they play a key role in bodily functions. The truth is that each hormone produced by the human body has specific functions, whether it is to regulate growth, sexual life, development and internal balance. Although having a good hormonal balance is a determining aspect in the health of every human being, in women they play an even more forceful role since it intervenes in fertility, menstrual cycles, mood and important health markers.

The main female hormones are estrogen and progesterone. Estrogen is produced in the ovaries, adrenal glands and fat cells, an estrogen imbalance can lead to bloating, fatigue, hair loss, problems with blood sugar and fertility problems. Progesterone is the hormone in charge of regulating the inner lining of the uterus, in fact it is important to keep progesterone levels in balance (especially when trying to conceive) since progesterone prepares the uterus for pregnancy.

The truth is hormonal imbalances deteriorate the quality of life of women and they manifest themselves through some infallible signs: fatigue, stress, mood swings, insomnia, difficulty controlling weight, headaches, acne, low sexual desire, irregularities in the menstrual cycle, anxiety and depression.

So that having a good hormonal balance has a direct impact on female well-beingIt is therefore very important to pay attention and always have adequate medical supervision and monitoring. Additionally, in recent months, experts in health and nutrition have emphasized the relevant role of diet in health, life expectancy and disease prevention. And in a very special way it has been proven that the quality of the food with which the female diet is based, directly influences the good hormonal balance.

Broadly speaking, specialists recommend following a plant-based diet rich in healthy fats and fiber. It is also advisable to avoid the consumption of processed products and fast foods at all costs and to limit carbohydrates, sugars, alcohol and caffeine, the latter are agents that tend to increase estrogen levels. Complementary to this, it is recommended to follow a balanced diet based on natural and seasonal foods, added to the systematic intake of medicinal herbs. Nature is wise and offers us wonderful allies that are an excellent way to balance female hormones naturally, discover what are the best alternatives.

1. Vitex

Vitex is one of the medicinal plants that cannot be absent from the diet of women with a gynecological imbalance, also known as chasteberry or vitex agnus castus is used thousands of years ago for its benefits on female health. The truth is that it is a great ally to treat a long list of conditions, one of the most popular being premenstrual syndrome. Mainly the use of vitex is related to hypoestrogenism and the lack of balance between estrogens and progesterone, is therefore very powerful in balancing hormones. It is also a good natural supplement for infertility, decreases hormonal acne and has the ability to reduce prolactin levels, which in turn balances estrogen and progesterone. Today it is very common to find chasteberry in teas or supplements.

2. Raspberry leaves

Raspberry leaf tea is a natural remedy that has been used in traditional gynecology for a long time. The active ingredients in raspberry leaves promote contractions and relieve tension by loosening the muscles of the uterus and pelvis, making it a popular remedy for women in the process of childbirth. In addition, raspberry leaf tea is a common herb to balance female hormones The reason? The plant compound in red raspberry leaves can have antioxidant effects and can help relax blood vessels. These compounds may have a muscle-relaxing effect, which makes them useful for reducing menstrual cramps in some women. Last but not least it is a drink with great detoxifying and purifying properties, so it is a great natural ally to cleanse the colon and improve the digestive process. Also, the active ingredients in raspberry leaves have a regulating effect on the cycle and can promote the formation of the endometrium, which is why it is a good naturopathic treatment for women suffering from endometriosis.

3. Black cohosh

This is probably one of the less common variants, however it is a powerful medicinal herb that is worth talking about. Black cohosh is an herb of which is used mainly the root for its healing purposesIt was first used for medicinal purposes by Native American Indians who introduced it to European settlers. It is striking to learn that black cohosh was a popular treatment for health problems in women in Europe in the mid-1950s. The rest is history since since that time it has been commonly used to treat symptoms of menopause, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), painful menstruation, acne, weakening of the bones ( osteoporosis), and to initiate labor in pregnant women. The truth is that black cohosh is one of the best herbs for balance female hormones because it is a phytoestrogenThis means that it can help reduce high estrogen levels or increase low estrogen levels. Currently the most popular way to consume it is as a supplement.

4. Dong Quai

Dong quai is one of the most popular plants in Asia, also popularly known as female ginseng, it is one of the herbs typically used in traditional Chinese medicine. It has been used for centuries as a herb to balance female hormones and prevent PMS symptoms. Dong quai has been shown to balance estrogen levels, due to its high phytoestrogen content. In addition, due to its properties analgesic, antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory, its consumption on a regular basis notably relieves premenstrual symptoms and those that occur during the period, as well as those of amenorrhea and dysmenorrhea. For this same reason, it is also beneficial for all those symptoms related to pre and postmenopause, among which are: vaginal dryness, hot flashes and excessive sweating, which although they do not prevent leading a normal life, are very uncomfortable and annoying. for the women.

