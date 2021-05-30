4 habits that will improve your mood

Optimism is an attitude of life that is trained daily. Emotions, regardless of their nature, must be experienced but also let go.

Many people think that being positive is living in a perennial state of alienation from reality, when the opposite is true: it is understanding that we are not our circumstances and that sooner or later everything ends.

Our brain is programmed to see danger, and in a situation of global uncertainty, being optimistic is a matter of clinging to small habits that will help us improve our mood.

1. Dance!

One of the tricks that I usually apply when I feel dull is to look for happy music that makes me want to move out of my seat and forget about my problems for a few minutes a day. A dose of dance, of the music that provokes you, is equivalent to exercising since it makes your brain release dopamine.

It’s the beauty of having our own indoor pharmacy.

2. Activate your senses with mindfulness

Another wonderful trick to improve our mood is to focus on our five senses. Start one by one: first, start with your sight, go through everything that surrounds you, fill yourself with colors. Turn on the lights if necessary.

Put on some nice music and light a scented candle or use some ambient fragrance oil. Let your smell, your ears and your touch rediscover everything around you.

This is a very simple exercise and it will not take you more than 10 minutes. Remove the veil of worries and allow your body and brain to reconnect as one.

3. Make donations or do social work

Another way to improve our mood is by feeling useful with others. Donating money, objects in good condition that we no longer use or doing social work in our communities fills us with gratitude for being able to help someone who truly needs it. In many cases you will realize that you are in a more favorable situation than others, when you do social support or a service.

4. Walk among nature

Breathing fresh air and spending those minutes alone, away from our work space or home, can be a great incentive in times when sadness or anger invade us.

Connect with nature and put our mind in total contemplation with what the greenery that surrounds us provides calm and helps us to think about things from a different perspective.

My invitation is to hold on to those little details that can make a big difference and help us improve our day. Sometimes a simple activity that we enjoy can help us see the glass as half full.

Give yourself compassion right now and your mental health will thank you.

http://www.IsmaelCala.com

Twitter: @cala

Instagram: ismaelcala

Facebook: Ismael Cala