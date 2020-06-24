Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Xbox Game Pass is the ideal service to discover and test titles that we had outside our radar. Fortunately, the Microsoft platform receives more and more games, so the variety does not stop growing.

If you are a user of the service, you will be happy to know that new titles will be added this week to both Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and PC. The great news is that one of the novelties will arrive today and the rest will be added tomorrow.

These titles will hit Xbox Game Pass this week

Microsoft confirmed that a total of 4 games will be joining the Xbox Game Pass this week. It is important to mention that all of them are independent titles that come to the service as part of ID @ Xbox.

The title that opens today is Night Call, project of Monkey Moon, BlackMuffin and Raw Fury. This proposal will put you in the role of a taxi driver who works in Paris. However, little will you discover that he is more than a chauffeur, since he is looking for a serial killer that he faced in the past.

Another game that stands out from the list is The Messenger, which is finally coming to Xbox One. The Sabotage Studio game will premiere directly on Xbox Game Pass for the console. Below I leave you the list of new titles with their respective dates and platforms:

June 24:

June 25th:

Observation (Xbox One and PC)

Streets of Rogue (Xbox One)

The Messenger (Xbox One)

Microsoft reminded users of its service that they can now enjoy another featured ID @ Xbox title. We mean West of Dead. It also revealed new Xbox Game Pass Quests. Players will be able to get 25 points for playing Indivisible for the first time. Users will also be rewarded with 75 points for collecting 2000 resource units in Terraria.

In case you missed it: these 9 games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month

We recommend you visit this page to read all the news related to Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, here you will find more information about Xbox in general.