As a musician, if you miss something for sure in this quarantine are the endless jamm sessions in the “studio” with your friends. And while all these continuous hours without leaving home can be great for songwriting, rhythm, or practicing an instrument, there is no substitute for transmitting ideas and sounds directly to your friends in the same place. The good news is that you can continue doing this with music creation applications that work as an editable document in real time. Here we leave these apps for you to connect with your band / friends to make music at the same time

4 free apps to make music with other people in real time

Endlesss

If electronic music is your thing, you must know Endlesss, a new free iOS application designed by the artist, technologist and audio madman Tim Shaw. According to its description, its intuitive design is ideal for users with little or no musical training, however, for the most trained, its functions also have various gifts. Basic functionality consists of drum loops, bass, and other sounds, including audio recorded in the device’s microphone, and loop overlay.

Endlesss really stands out for its sharing feature, which allows other users to enter your sessions and contribute their own ideas. Because your inputs can be quantified, essentially blocking them from the existing tempo of the track, you don’t have to worry about your irregular internet connection preventing you from keeping in sync with your friends. In addition, you can share everything you do in Endlesss as videos or export segments to continue building them in a more professional audio production program.

SoundStorming

If you want to share new ideas quickly, SoundStorming is for you. This iOS application gives you a chance to record audio one minute at a time, which makes it very suitable for downloading melodies, chord progressions and other musical fragments at the moment of inspiration. The best thing about this application is that you can publish these recordings to your profile, which opens them to collaboration with the entire SoundStorming community.

Once published, all users can take what you’ve done and build on your recording, adding vocal lines to guitar parts, bass lines to drum loops, etc. If the idea of ​​strangers modifying your work does not beat you at all, do not worry, you can also set your posts as private and only share links with trusted collaborators.

Bandpass

Bandpass is that application with the vision of turning “mobile music production into a social network”. In practice, that means a simplified, loop-based version of a digital audio workstation that comes with the ability to collaborate on projects with other users. The Bandpass interface is not the friendliest of all and it may take a while for you to get used to it, but underneath its menu layers, it features a powerful sampler with a library of over 3,000 sounds, effect processing modules, and even MIDI support for advanced users who want to connect your external equipment.

Bandlab

Bandlab will be your best friend when it comes to recording. This application runs directly on your desktop web browser, providing a connection without the Internet such as Pro Tools and Ableton Live programs. It is a good choice for musicians who want to try their luck in recording or production without having to download and install any additional software, and it comes with a surprisingly robust library of effects plugins and sounds from different genres.

You don’t need MIDI keyboards or an audio interface to use Bandlab, but if you already have them, you can use them to control virtual instruments and record audio directly into the program. Best of all, every Bandlab session can also be done collaboratively., so that other users can jump to modify ideas or establish new ones from the session without having to send audio or data transfers with large files.