From these recipes you will be able to bring children closer to fish through pleasant flavors

Not all children they like to eat fish, which is a food with essential nutrients for its development. However, this rejection of fish ends when it is prepared in a way that pleases them.

Thinking about it, the following four recipes may be the ones to start eating fish regularly.

1. Hake with cereal flakes

According to an article in the newspaper El Mundo, this hake recipe can also be prepared with cod. The ingredients you need are:

½ kilo of hake fillets

1 cup crushed cornflakes

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 egg

Salt and pepper

Grease a tray of olive oil after preheating the oven to 200 degrees. Next, place the cornflakes in a bag and crush them until they are crushed. So, mix the egg, mustard, and salt.

Overflow the hake fillets with the mixture and shake off the excess. These fillets should be passed through the cornflakes, and bake for fifteen to twenty minutes until the fish is ready.

2. Fish tacos

Photo: Shutterstock

To prepare these tacos you only need:

8 tortillas for tacos

300 grams of cod or hake

2 tablespoons of oil

Juice of 2 limes

1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 diced tomatoes

2 cups julienned red cabbage

Coriander leaves

Salt and pepper

½ cup sour cream

Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius and place the tortillas on top of each other and wrapped in aluminum foil to heat them up. Put a little oil on a frying pan and cook the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Remove the fish and drizzle it with the lime juice.

After resting 5 minutes, and with the help of a fork, break the fish into large pieces. Put all the ingredients in small bowls, and the tortillas and fish on a single plate.

In the center of each omelette place a little fish and cover with onion, tomato and cabbage. Complete with the sauce and coriander.

3. Fish burgers

These patties can be made from any shredded white fish. You need:

4 white fish fillets

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

½ onion

2 tablespoons garlic powder

Parsley

Salt and pepper

Crumble the fish fillets and process them with a food processor, along with the egg, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Add the chopped onion along with the garlic and parsley. At this time, you must mix so that everything is chopped and you can make compact balls.

Flatten with the palm of your hand and fry in a skillet over low heat until golden brown on both sides.

4. Tuna pepper skewer

Photo: Shutterstock

For this rather original recipe you only need:

½ cup corn kernels

4 green onions, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

400 grams of tuna fillets cut into cubes

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

2 large red sweet peppers diced

1 medium mango, peeled, and cut into 1-inch cubes

Rub the tuna with the pepper. Then, on metal or wooden soaked skewers, alternately place red peppers, tuna and mango. These skewers should be placed on the grill rack, which must be greased.

Place the tuna over medium heat for about 12 minutes until it is slightly pink in the center and the peppers are tender. Finally, to make the sauce, mix the onions, jalapeño pepper, parsley, and lemon juice in a bowl of corn.

Fish has so many nutrients that excluding him from the diet is not a advisable measure unless it is for medical reasons. By including fish in your children’s diet, you can provide them with a complete diet that corresponds to their development process.

.