One of the industries most affected by quarantine by coronavirus it was the music one. With tours stopped and concerts canceled, music lovers were left with no options to fill their ears, but fortunately streaming came to help them.

Then we leave you with 4 festivals that you can see in streaming from the comfort of your home during this quarantine.

Pickathon Presents: A Concert a Day

This indie festival takes place on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon and is characterized by being in an eco friendly environment. Every day at 4 pm, ET, will stream via Youtube, Facebook and Twitch, one of the presentations that have been carried out in its more than 20 years of history. Some of the musicians you will see are Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, Damien Jurado, Andrew Bird and more.

Find out more HERE.

Human to Human

On Saturday April 11, Facebook Live will lead an event that will have the presence of Alec Benjamin, Andrew McMahon, Butch Walker, Grouplove, Hunter Hayes, Jewel, Lauren Daigle, Tori Kelly and more. Proceeds raised during the event will be donated to PLUS1 Aid Fund COVID-19 that works in conjunction with MusiCares and Sweet Relief.

Tune in to the festival HERE.

KnotFest

The festival organized by Slipknot, It has been characterized by bringing together the best exponents of metal and heavy rock in the world. Over the weekend, he will broadcast the Slipknot set via streaming on the Download 2019 Festival and it will present some new products of official merchandise whose 10% of sales will be donated for the fight against the coronavirus.

Check the streaming HERE.

Epic together

NYX makeup professionals organize this new festival that will feature the presence of Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez and Princess nokia bringing home all the good vibes and energy of the summer festival.

The event will be broadcast on NYX Instagram April 10-12.

