4 Facts Women Should Know About Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Yes OK Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine was developed to help the immune system fight the coronavirus and prevent serious disease, mainly in young women it caused some serious clotting-related side effects. Now that the authorities have resumed its application, these are four facts that women should know about this drug.

No longer paused

US Health Authorities Requested to Pause Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Application then some women ages 18 to 49 developed severe clotting problems after receiving the dose. The pause was lifted last Friday, so it is now possible to access this drug.

Advantages of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine include that it is a single dose medicine, unlike the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and that it is manageable at less stringent temperatures.

Of the nearly eight million Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered, 15 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome were confirmed, that is, blood clots with low platelets after the injection, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigates two more cases in children under 60 years, a man between them.

If you are a woman and you are thinking about getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, consider this information that the doctor Leana wen, an emergency specialist and professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, told CNN.

A rare but serious clotting problem

Dr. Wen explained that thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome is an extremely rare but serious disorder. Of the 15 cases originally reported, three died, seven are still in hospital and four are in critical condition. However, the risk of developing it after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very low, much lower than the risk of becoming ill from COVID-19 with severe symptoms.

Women most at risk

Judging by the reported cases of complications, young women were at higher risk, as 13 of them were between 18 and 49 years old. Only two of them were using birth control pills and none were pregnant or postpartum, when the risk of developing blood clots is higher.

When to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Dr. Wen notes that women over 50 have an extremely low risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, so they could apply it. Younger women may choose one of the other options, unless there are very specific conditions, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is their only option or they have a severe allergy to one of the components of the other available vaccines .

Symptoms not to be ignored

A severe headache, shortness of breath, abdominal and chest pain, leg swelling, limb numbness, or bruising Those that appear easily are symptoms that require a visit to the doctor if you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, especially in the first 15 days after the medication.