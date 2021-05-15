4 facts to understand the controversy about the founding date of Mexico-Tenochtitlan

The Government of Mexico insists that Tenochtitlan was founded in 1321, although most historical sources and experts point to 1325.

In September 2020, the Government of Mexico announced a series of events intended to commemorate 2021 as a key year in national history. In August they are fulfilled 500 years after the fall of Tenochtitlan at the hands of the Spanish, a fact that defined the course of the Conquest, while at the end of September the first two centuries after the consummation of Independence from Mexico.

However, the government in turn surprisingly introduced a third historical event in the commemorations: according to the official program, 2021 also coincides with the 7 centuries of the founding of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Mexica Empire.

The announcement caused a stir and fueled a debate that jumped from academia to politics, through outreach and contradicting textbooks. Without any historical support, dating the founding of Tenochtitlan in 1321 to tie it with its fall and the beginning of Independent Mexico was considered by historians and critical voices as an attempt to use history politically.

Not only that: the supposed founding of Tenochtitlan in 1321 became the flag of commemoration in Mexico City, where the Ministry of Culture launched the program of events, seminars and colloquia “Mexico-Tenochtitlan: seven centuries of history”, but Where does 1321 come from and what is the consensus among experts in the field? Here we present 4 keys to understanding the debate about the founding of Tenochtitlan:

Tenochtitlan and the founding myth

Photo: Page from a book published in 1524, belonging to the Newberry Library in Chicago, shows a map of Tenochtitlán (right) and an outline of the Gulf of Mexico. Wikimedia.

The founding myth of Tenochtitlan tells the migration of a Nahua group from Aztlán, the mythical city located somewhere in northern Mexico, up to Lake Texcoco. The story tells the story of those led by the priest Huítzil, who by orders of Tezcatlipoca changed their names to Mexica since then:

“And immediately there he changed his name to the Aztecs. He said to them: Now your name will no longer be Aztecs, you will be Mexica, and there he encased their ears. So the Mexica took his name. And there he gave them the arrow and the bow and the net. What flew, the Mexica were well arrowed ”, explains the Aubin Codex.

According to this account, Huitzilopochtli ordered the Mexica found their city on the site where they found the sign of an eagle standing on a tunnel, an event that probably occurred in 1325, according to the consensus of historians.

It may interest you: The Aztec stone that shows that the national coat of arms did not originally have a snake

From Aztlán to Tenochtitlan

Photo: ‘El Mercado de Tlalelolco’, Diego Rivera, 1929-1935

According to Miguel León-Portilla, Aztlán was ruled by the Aztecs-Chicomoztocas, a dominant and tyrannical group, of which the Mexica were slaves. This is the main reason why, according to the codices, Tezcatlipoca ordered them to emigrate in search of a place to found their city, a company that lasted for more than 250 years, but that according to specialists, culminated in the founding of Tenochtitlan in 1325.

At this point the myth coincides with the few historiographical sources in which Aztlán was the place of origin of many Nahua peoples in central Mexico called Aztatecas (‘from Aztlán’) who decided to free themselves from the tyranny of the Aztecs.

A mythical date and a gradual process

Photo: Getty Images

Although 1325 is the most common year among historians to date the founding of Tenochtitlan based on the few historical sources, the truth is that the mythical chronology makes it difficult to accurately set a date from the milestone: the discovery of the sign that indicated the ideal place to establish the capital of the Mexica Empire.

Hence, setting a date rigorously is an almost impossible task. Like all human settlements, the Mexica gradually settled on Lake Texcoco, and ancient Tenochtitlan only took shape once livelihoods allowed population growth in the Valley of Mexico.

1321, a date without support

Photo: Getty Images

Leonardo López Luján, archaeologist and Director of the Templo Mayor Project. According to López Luján, he explains that there is no source that refers to 1321 as the year of the founding of Tenochtitlan.

Instead, most of the few historical sources agree with the date 2 calli (2nd house, the year 1325 of our era) as the moment when the hierophany of the tunal is presented. And although some other studies indicate that the founding of Tenochtitlan may have occurred in 1324 or 1318, point to its foundation in 1321 lacks any historical support.

Now read:

Cuicuilco: the pre-Hispanic city that was ‘devoured’ by the eruption of the Xitle volcano

Tenochtitlan: this was the city founded by the Mexica