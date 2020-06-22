The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity It is the showcase attended by the main agencies and brands worldwide to expose the best work done in the last year.

But, in 2020, like countless events around the world, Cannes Lions had to transform and, although the festival will not be held in a traditional way, the organization has designed a whole plan of activities via streaming that brings together several of the leading figures in the marketing and advertising industry to tackle the current economic agenda.

The realization of this event is extremely important, especially considering three factors: the contraction in advertising investment, which, according to a recent Warc report, points out that it will be one 8.1 percent in 2020 until we reach $ 563 billion; the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus are already reflected in consumer habits and needs; brands must adapt and adapt their business models to the ‘new reality’.

With a context like the previous one, the LIONS Live, a digital experience designed to connect with the entire creative community. Here are some facts you should know:

A digital Cannes Lions

Faced with the impossibility of carrying out the traditional event and announcing its cancellation, the organizers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity decided not to leave the community helpless, so they created Cannes Live, a digital experience that will take place from 22 to 26 June, which will be completely free and open to everyone, in which large agencies such as AlmapBBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi and MRM, as well as brands the size of Burger King, Facebook and Spotify, and personalities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Alex Rodriguez , and Stephan Loerke, CEO of WFA, will take part in different events that will be broadcast via streaming.

The newest in the industry

Among the benefits of Cannes Live is that the latest in the industry will be available to the entire creative community globally. An example of this is the recent report The Effectiveness Code, created by Warc and in which it is noticed that, the international leaders of the world of strategy and planning, consider that in the industry there is a shortage of ‘universal definition’ and a ‘Shared language’ of effectiveness, limiting the capacity of what is best the effectiveness of the practice looks like. But, proposals are made on how to make believe this intangible asset.

Relive the best of Cannes Lions

Taking advantage of the benefits of technology, the festival in association with Facebook have launched a series called Classic, and it is a curated collection of the best winning work of a Lion, which runs from 1954 to 2000. According to the organizers These contents are available for free on the intelligence platform The Work.

Cannes Live is here

The festival kicks off this Monday, June 22, and the first day highlights the participation of important people in the industry such as: Leanne Cutts, Chief Marketing Officer of HSBC; the presentation of the Effectiveness Code; the presence of the American rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean; as well as important contributions from agencies such as VMLY & R, Isobar, BBDO, Publicis Sapient and VaynerMedia, among other events.

DAY ONE of #LIONSLive is here. What’s coming up today? We have keynotes from @voxmedia, @SpotifyBrands, & @wearepiams. Don’t forget to ask questions during sessions with Q&A powered by WeTransfer. Live content starts from 12PM (BST): https://t.co/ALEQyJ4oFg pic.twitter.com/c513b0pL25 – cannes_lions (@Cannes_Lions) June 22, 2020

Just over an hour until #LIONSLive kicks off. Have you registered yet? Head over here to register and discover the full schedule: https://t.co/rzwKiJeRMl pic.twitter.com/TCx0BpsDrw – cannes_lions (@Cannes_Lions) June 22, 2020

