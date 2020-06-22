We know that brands increasingly turn to the digital world, even in difficult times like those we have been facing for some months, which is why there are more and more factors in mind when launching an advertising campaign: one of them is the Brand Safety.

In this regard, it is enough to remember what Lydia Polgreen Editora at Huffpost said about the importance of pursuing your brand, when giving her lecture on Empathy, compassion and creative storytelling: why taking a stand matters in Cannes Lions 2019: « The time has come to think about brand safety and take charge of the challenge brands face to have value. »

Today, this premise cannot take value. Proof of this is that, this year, despite the fact that brands continue to reduce their investment in advertising -It is estimated that it will be at least 8.1 percent-; Digital advertising will be the only one with a slight (but ultimately) gain of 0.6 per slime, according to a recent Warc report.

So, as the digital world becomes more relevant, there are also risks that firms must overcome; The past two years have given us a lot of evidence of the importance of security in the digital ecosystem. In this regard, GroupM presented a series of key points to help marketing specialists manage Brand Safety best practices and thus have better tools to overcome the political, social and technological challenges of this 2020.

Keyword blocking

While keyword blocking has increasingly become a brand security tactic to reduce the risks of ads appearing alongside objectionable content, it has gradually become a double-edged sword; This is because the news flow has included crisis after crisis coverage this year. As a result, brands significantly reduce their chances of appearing in digital ads.

The imminent disappearance of third-party cookies

According to the GroupM report, one of the top concern brands are facing this year is browsing independent third-party measurements without cookies. This is because if the content categories or URLs are considered as a source of personal data, sellers will only be able to access the data as a whole from the publishers and not directly; that is, they will limit your vision significantly.

Partners to overcome the challenge

As an alternative, the agency part of WPP remembers what various marketing service providers are doing to help brands address these complexities; Examples include Comscore and Kargo, which recently launched new tools that help advertisers avoid advertising around certain content while supporting high-quality publishers.

It is not only Desk and Mobile

The report points out something important, today there are countless devices connected to the internet, therefore, Brand Safety strategies must consider smart TVs, video game platforms and services, eSports, and other connected gadgets. « This creates a challenge for metering in the increasingly fragmented audience across devices and publishers, » they point out.

