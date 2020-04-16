Today, Netflix is ​​the largest and most important streaming platform in the world and has a large number of fans who use it every day to distract themselves with series and movies. If you are a fan of this service, below we give you 4 extensions of Google Chrome that will help you make the most of it when you see it on your computer.

Netflix Party

Quarantine does not have to be synonymous with not being able to live with your friends. With Netflix Party You can connect to the same movie or series on the streaming platform with several friends and even a chat will open where you can comment on the transmission in real time.

No Netflix Originals

Despite the fact that Netflix has become one of the most important creators of audiovisual content, there are those who do not like the original content of said platform. If you are one of them, No Netflix Originals is for you. This extension will remove all Netflix original shows and movies from the platform and give you an opportunity to see more suggestions for third-party content.

Super netflix

By default, Netflix adjusts its video transmission speed depending on the quality of the internet connection you have, sometimes deteriorating the image. However, the extension Super netflix It will give you the possibility to choose the video transmission quality of your preference, either increase it so as not to lose sharpness, or decrease it if your internet is somewhat slow so that it does not stop continuously.

Never Ending Netflix

If you have planned a marathon of your favorite movies or series, Never Ending Netflix is what you need. With this extension you can automatically play the next chapter of any series, skip the credits and deactivate the famous Are you still watching …?

In short, this is the ideal extension to marathon at ease.

.