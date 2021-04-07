4 everyday foods that slow your metabolism



Processed foods rich in refined flours, fats and preservatives, are the most lethal enemy of metabolism.

Everyone talks about him fundamental role of metabolism in weight loss. The truth is that discovering how to lose abdominal fat is complex and in many cases difficult, since many aspects that vary according to each person influence. However, it is a fact that if there is no doubt about something, it is that one of the main recommendations to lose weight successfully is avoid those foods that slow down the metabolism. Metabolism is a natural biochemical process in which the body converts food and beverages into energy, when it works properly it makes the body more efficient to burn calories and transform them into energy. An active metabolism prevents us from gaining weight, when it is depressed the body cannot burn enough fat and tends to accumulate it.

We invite you to know what are the basic and everyday foods that cause a slowdown in metabolism. Remember that the quality of nutrients in our diet not only influences body weight, it is an essential aspect of good health and disease prevention.

1. Refined grain products

We have heard it ad nauseam: foods rich in refined flours They are not the best ally of health or body weight. It is no secret to say that pasta, bread and pizza, especially when consumed on a daily basis, often affect the path to weight loss. The good news is that there are alternatives for very nutritious products made with whole grains. Finally, you already know that carbohydrates are not the enemy “it is the type of carbohydrates.” Large amounts of gluten, starch, and phytic acid often damage the metabolism and make it much slower. In fact there is a recent study published in the American Journal Nutrition in which it was compared the human body’s ability to digest grains. The researchers agreed that choosing foods rich in refined grains is much more damaging to the inside of the body. On the contrary, by choosing whole grains instead of refined ones, the body will have a greater loss of calories because fewer calories are saved during digestion and with it the metabolism becomes more active. To be clearer, the simpler a carbohydrate will be the worse, think of all the variants of bread, pasta and white rice. What happens is that it is easier for the body to break them down, this means that the metabolism does not have to work as hard to break down these types of foods. Also, simple carbohydrates end upraising blood sugar level, which leads to additional fat storage.

2. Farm beef

In particular, conventional farm beef contains more antibiotics than grass-fed beef, not in vain one of the most powerful recommendations for those who decide to eat meat is to opt for quality variants such as organic. The truth is that for years we were not very clear about the harmful effects of antibiotics on our health, nowadays the information regarding the consumption of meat has been changing. According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, antibiotics in farm-raised beef are associated with a Harmful effect on good intestinal bacteria. This change in the bacteria in the intestine is one of the main causes with the increase in weight gain, since it changes and negatively affects the way we process food. It is advisable to follow a plant-based diet and go for grass-fed meat only on special occasions.

3. Ready-to-eat frozen meals

There are many negative points of repeatedly consuming ready-to-eat frozen meals, among the main ones is its high content in calories, fat and zero nutritional contribution. In general, they are highly processed foods that They contain all the ingredients that slow down metabolism and deteriorate health. These are highly processed foods which, in order to compensate for their lack of flavor, are usually loaded with elements that affect health such as sugar, sodium and trans fats, in the form of hydrogenated oils. The packaging of these foods is equally suspect: Many frozen food trays are loaded with BPA, a chemical used in plastic production that has been linked to metabolic disturbances and weight gain.

4. Foods rich in omega-6 fatty acids

The famous and beneficial omega-3 fatty acids (those found in superfoods like chia seeds, walnuts, wild salmon, and egg yolks) should not be confused with omega-6 fatty acids. What happens is that the latter in excess are often associated with foods such as butter, pork products, chicken thighs, cookies and cakes that are often associated with negative effects to slow down metabolism. It should be mentioned that it is not that they are bad, however consuming them in excess yes and from processed sources it is. In fact, a few years ago the American diet used to enjoy a good balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. However, the wide range of processed foods has put zero nutritious foods made with abundant vegetable oils and hydrogenated fats, both high sources of omega-6 and pro-inflammatory effects that correlate with obesity. There is a study published in the journal Nutrients, in which it was found that “a high intake of omega-6 fatty acids is associated with weight gain in both animal and human studies. While a high amount of omega-3 is associated with positive effects to reduce the risk of weight gain. As if that were not enough, the same study found that the omega-6 fatty acids promote insulin resistance, a process in which the body converts many of the carbohydrates we consume into fat.

