Amazon Prime Video It is one of the most important streaming platforms today. Among its content it has a wide variety of original series and movies for the whole family, but it also has interesting documentaries.

This time we will talk about 4 docs that you can see on this platform and which will surely surprise you.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Many top athletes have had to go through very difficult life situations on their way to success. This documentary focuses on one of them, the surf champion, who had to overcome a bipolar disorder and opiate addiction to become one of the best surfers in the world.

You will be surprised because: It is a documentary that will make you realize that not everything is honey on flakes in the world of sports.

The Secret Life of Chaos

In this documentary of the BBC, the teacher Jim Al-Khalili he uses a large number of examples in nature to try to explain, in a way understandable to the general public, the theory of chaos.

This theory dictates that “the result of something depends on different variables and is impossible to predict.”

You will be surprised because: It will help you understand that sometimes you cannot be in control of everything.

City of Ghosts

In this documentary, Matthew Heineman tells the story of a group of activists who became citizen journalists in the city of Raqqa, Syria, to reveal the terrifying way in which the ISIS He recruited children into his ranks and attacks of violence against the Syrian people.

You will be surprised because: It is a crude portrait of one of the cruelest terrorist groups in recent years.

Gleason

This powerful and emotional documentary recounts the life of Steve Gleason, a former football player who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare and incurable neurodegenerative disease that affects people’s motor functions. The tape shows in a very powerful way, how this evil was changing Gleason’s life.

You will be surprised because: Despite such a drastic and painful change in life, Steve Gleason will infect you with his optimism.

