Aaron Hernandez had been sentenced to life in prison.

In recent years, crime-based series or documentaries that closely follow the lives of criminals have had great success, proving that they are one of the preferred content of users of streaming platforms.

That is why today we will recommend 4 documentaries based on real crimes that you can see in Netflix and which, thanks to their quality and narrative, will keep you in suspense.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez He went from being a football superstar with the New England Patriots to being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Odin lloyd. This documentary series navigates within Hernández’s mind to understand how he went from star to murderer.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Gabriel Fernandez He was only 8 years old when he was tortured and killed by his mother and his partner in 2013. This documentary delves into the case and portrays the multiple errors made by both social workers and the law, who could not prevent the death of the child.

Strong Island

The filmmaker Yance Ford, created this documentary in order to make visible the case of the murder of his brother, committed in 1992. The documentary reveals the injustice and racism of the criminal justice system of the time. Thanks to its narration and history, this production was nominated for an Oscar.

Don’t F ** k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

This documentary series focuses on a group of cyber detectives who unite to find Luka Magnotta, an animal abuser who broadcasts his heinous acts live and one of the most infamous murderers in the history of Canada.

