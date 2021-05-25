4 differences between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and the original Redmi Note 8

The original Redmi Note 8 has been one of Xiaomi’s most successful phones, what is special about this new version of 2021?

Xiaomi has decided to launch an update of one of its most successful smartphones in recent years, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, to celebrate the 25 million units sold. Thus we come to the Redmi Note 8 2021 which, although it may seem so, is not an exact copy of its predecessor. There are several key differences between both terminals, and in this guide we will explain what they are.

We should mention that, for now, the price of this 2021 version is unknown, which could also make a difference between the two protagonists. Leaving this detail aside, these are the differences that you should take into account when choosing between the Xiaomi Redmi Note from 2019 and the one from 2021.

A more powerful and current processor

This is the main difference with which Xiaomi defends the update of the Redmi Note 8. And it is that the new version changes the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 for a more powerful one, the MediaTek Helio G85. As that G points out, it is a chip focused on gaming that will have no problems running your favorite games.

This Helio G85, also present in the Redmi Note 9, has significantly better performance than the Snapdragon 665, insured by the Chinese manufacturer itself.

More limited memory configurations

Another difference between the two Redmi Note 8 is evident when choosing memory configuration. While in the terminal of 2019 you could choose between 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, in the update presented in 2021 only 4 GB of RAM available, while maintaining the 64 or 128 GB of internal memory. Of course, in both cases it can be expanded with a microSD card.

Latest operating system out of the box

Of course, the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 arrives with the operating system MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box, the most modern version of the customization layer created by Xiaomi. On the other side is the Xiaomi Redmi Note from 2019, which has MIUI 10 on Android 9, and whose update to MIUI 12.5 has no date yet.

Slight details on connectivity

Finally, although it is not as important as the previous differences, it is worth mentioning that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 from 2021 arrives with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, while its predecessor has Bluetooth 5.0.

And that’s all. As you see, there are not many differences between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 from 2019 and 2021 beyond the integration of a more powerful processor. It maintains the same design that catapulted it to fame, as well as a screen, camera system and battery. If you had the old Redmi Note 8 and the time has come to renew it, its update is a good option if you want to do it for little money.

