4 dead in Tennessee after flooding due to rain

Nashville authorities reported four bodies found and twelve other people rescued this Sunday after torrential rains across the state of Tennessee that caused flooding in homes left roads impassable.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a press conference that the town received more than 17.5 centimeters of water, the second largest rainfall in two days ever recorded.

A city dweller named Ebony Northern said a normally quiet stream that runs past the apartment complex where she lives in Nashville rose rapidly in level due to heavy rains that began Saturday night.

Northern said that within an hour or so, it was able to see some first-level units flooding in other parts of the complex. He also noted that several people went up to the second level and that he heard calls through the fire department frequency requesting boats to come to the rescue.

“The units are a disaster. Some outdoor air conditioning units floated away, ”Northern said Sunday morning. He added that the American Red Cross arrived to support its neighbors.

Nashville Fire Chief William Swann reported that rapid reaction water crews were deployed in anticipation of the storms. At least 130 people were rescued from vehicles, apartments and homes, and 40 dogs were moved from a kennel in Nashville, called Camp Bow Wow, to another location.

The local president said that emergency teams toured stream beds on Sunday and worked with the Red Cross to visit places and see how the neighbors were.

To the south, more than 34 water rescues were carried out in Williamson County, according to the director of the local Emergency Management Agency, Todd Horton. Eighteen homes in a neighborhood had to be evicted.

A section of Interstate 40 was temporarily closed after a driver was stranded with his vehicle in the flooding.

