4-day workweek test in Iceland ends with overwhelming success

The conclusions of the study are quite significant. Clearly, less is more in Iceland. The shorter workweek generated better results for both workers and companies: Not only did workers report feeling happier, healthier, and less stressed, but many workplaces also became more productive.

The trial involved cutting people’s working hours without reducing their salary, to see how it would affect their health, happiness and productivity.

The experiment was conducted by the UK-based thinktank Autonomy and the Association for Sustainability and Democracy (ALDA) in Iceland. From 2015 to 2019, in two large-scale trials, 2,500 people in Iceland (more than 1% of the country’s workforce) reduced their working hours from around 40 hours a week to 35 or 36 hours. Participants worked in a variety of settings, including offices, shops, hospitals, nurseries, etc., and there were all kinds of shifts, including non-standard ones.

Employees noted a “dramatic” improvement in their well-being, including less stress and a better work-life balance during the trial period, the researchers said. Productivity improved or stayed the same in most cases.

“This study shows that the world’s largest test of a shorter workweek in the public sector was, in all respects, an overwhelming success,” said Will Stronge, research director at Autonomy, in a statement. “It shows that the public sector is ready to pioneer shorter workweeks, and lessons can be learned for other governments.”

While Iceland is known for its socially progressive initiatives, it is not alone in pushing for a shorter work week. Several similar trials are currently underway around the world, including Spain and New Zealand.