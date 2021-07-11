We explain the main characteristics of the rival smart bracelets of the Mi Band. You have several to choose from.

The Xiaomi Mi Band It is the most popular smart bracelet on the market, mainly due to its good value for money. The latest version is Xiaomi Mi Band 6, with a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, 14-day autonomy and 30 training modes, all for a price of 44.99 euros. But the Xiaomi Mi Band is not the only option on the market, and in this article we are going to talk to you about 4 cheap alternatives just as good.

Like Xiaomi, other manufacturers have created their own smart bracelets that also have a lot to say. Brands such as OPPO and Huawei have several models of smartbands in their catalogs, and to them we can add others less known such as Amazfit and Honor. Next, we know the main characteristics of its smart bracelets, which are the best alternatives to the Mi Band in today’s market.

OPPO has a good alternative to Xiaomi’s Mi Band, and it’s called OPPO Band Sport. Has a 1.1 inch AMOLED screen with resolution 126 x 294 pixels to see clearly all the content. There is no lack of a comfortable design with 5 ATM water resistance, so you can use it for sports without damage, including swimming.

With this Band Sport from OPPO you can monitor your physical activity thanks to its 12 sports modes, and also monitor your health using its optical heart rate sensor and optical blood oxygen sensor. You can connect it to your smartphone through its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and use it up to 12 days followed thanks to its 100 mAh battery.

Another good smart bracelet for your wrist is the Amazfit Band 5, made of thermoplastic polyurethane, a comfortable material for day to day, even sleeping. This device equips a screen 1.1-inch AMOLED with resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. As an outstanding detail, the Amazfit Band 5 has microphone for talking to Alexa.

Among its specifications we also find 11 sports modessuch as outdoor running and outdoor cycling. This bracelet also serves to take care of your health, as it has a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen sensor and a sleep pattern monitor. The Amazfit Band 5 is a good option in terms of autonomy, since its use can be extended up to 15 days.

The Huawei Band 6 is one of the smart bracelets with the most innovative design, since its aesthetics are more similar to that of a smartwatch than a smartband. Has a screen 1.47-inch full color AMOLED, with resolution 194 x 368 pixels. Despite its appearance, it barely weighs 18 grams, which ensures comfortable use throughout the day.

We are talking about an advanced smart bracelet, with nothing more and nothing less than 96 training modes. With the Huawei Band 6 you can control your heart rate, your blood oxygen saturation level and your sleep phases. In addition, its autonomy can be prolonged up to 2 weeks of use on a single charge.

Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 matches Huawei’s bracelet by having a more similar design to that of a smartwatch. Going through its list of features, we see that it has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and resolution 194 x 368 pixels. To do sports, this smartband offers you 10 pre-installed sports modes.

The Honor device comes with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen control, sleep tracking and menstrual cycle monitoring as far as health tools are concerned. You can connect it to your mobile phone to receive notifications or control music playback, as it has Bluetooth 5.0. Regarding autonomy, its 180 mAh battery it lasts for about 14 days with normal use.

