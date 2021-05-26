4 candidates for the migrant deputation of Mexico City present their proposals

For the first time, Mexico City will have a migrant deputy in the local Congress, who will be elected by the natives of the Mexican capital who live abroad.

To learn about some of their proposals, the 11 applicants were asked to answer three specific questions, but only four presented their arguments to this call.

They are Raúl de Jesús Torres Guerrero, from the National Action Party (PAN); Sandy Choreño Rico, from the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD); Diana Reyes Angeles, of the Labor Party (PT), and Sergio Roberto Guzman Rodriguez, of the Fuerza por México party.

Said candidates will be voted on by 12,600 people; the majority, the 60% currently reside in the United States; 30% in Canada and Europe and the remaining 10% in other parts of the rest of the world.

Voters in the U.S. focus on New York, Illinois, California Y Texas. The election is on June 6, but migrants will be able to send their votes by physical mail earlier and will have the opportunity to vote online in advance.

In an interview prior to this newspaper, the counselor of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM), Mauricio Huesca, explained that 80% of the people who managed to register to vote chose to do so through the internet, while the remaining 20% ​​will do so physically, that is, you will receive your ballot by mail and you must return it the same way at no cost.

The questions asked of the applicants are:

1. What is your plan to legally guide immigrants to avoid deportation?

two. What plans do you have to coordinate with authorities in the cities where immigrants live to ensure that their rights are respected?

3. Name three priorities of immigrants to Mexico City.

Raúl de Jesús Torres Guerrero, PAN

1. What is your plan to legally guide immigrants to avoid deportation?

“My proposal is the migrant center, where we are going to connect migrant Chilangos with Mexico City. From here, from the city, there will be legal advice with Mexicans, Chilangos, in your language and your people, but licensed to practice in the United States and certified by the Bar in New York. Their services will be legal, immigration, labor and civil. “

2. What plans do you have to coordinate with authorities in the cities where immigrants live to ensure that their rights are respected?

“I also have to tell you the truth. A local deputy only has powers in Mexico City, but I will bring your voice to the peers, senators and local assembly members of the United States, so that they understand the migrant agenda from the local perspective. “

“And on the federal level, I have already worked in Washington, without the position, with the position, I will speak with them to sensitize the congressmen about the importance of the migrant agenda and the value of this generation of migration that today sets the trend in States. United.”

3. Name three priorities of immigrants to Mexico City.

I do not answer.

Sandy Choreño Rico, PRD

1. What is your plan to legally guide immigrants to avoid deportation?

“Our plan to legally guide immigrants. One of the points on the agenda is to make an agreement with the government of Mexico City and the different cities of the United States and the world in which we will make known the rights of people, legal advice on what to do if any Immigration agent knocks on your door, and we will also tell them which organizations have lawyers specialized in the subject. “

2. What plans do you have to coordinate with authorities in the cities where immigrants live to ensure that their rights are respected?

“Coordinate with the authorities of the cities where they live … Coordination with local authorities is essential … we will present our agenda of human rights, women’s rights, childhoods, the elderly population, the LGBTTTI population, the population with disabilities, people deprived of their liberty, victims of trafficking, we will focus on the points that we should focus on … “

3. Name three priorities of immigrants to Mexico City.

“We have spoken with different migrant organizations in Europe, in Latin America, in Canada, and one of the problems… is that of returning migrants, so we are going to open a fund for immigrants, which will consist of financial aid quarterly renewable on a card so that they can adapt to the environment again, we will also reinforce the political rights of migrants, and we will focus on the issue of embassies, which although it is a federal issue we will be seeing it so that they become real ombudsmen for migrants and stop being just the big stationers that take out passports and consular plates. “

Diana Reyes Angeles, PT

1. What is your plan to legally guide immigrants to avoid deportation?

“Mexico has to defend its people, that is why we are proposing within the embassies and consulates to transform them into comprehensive ombudsmen for the migrant.

What do you mean by that? That they are not only for services, that they already function as true ombudsmen. In this case our president can say, is that there is no money. We are going to specifically propose bringing in from the best law firms … because this must be a team, not only the activists here, but also our compatriots there can support us. “

2. What plans do you have to coordinate with authorities in the cities where immigrants live to ensure that their rights are respected?

“We need houses that are representing our workers, many times they cannot afford the services; many times they are deported and there is a way to stay here and have status. What happens is that they have no way to afford a lawyer. “

3. Name three priorities of immigrants to Mexico City.

“Legal status, remittances and education.

“At three levels, for the Congress of Mexico City, in the federal Congress, to discuss an idea… we can strengthen the president, our president Andrés Manuel López Obrador than with his counterpart Joe biden have a strong negotiation so that he can advocate for the 11 million undocumented who are currently in the United States.

“Here they want to support what the dreamers and agricultural workers are, but we want to strengthen everyone.

“Remittances. We are going to review what happened to that bad law of the Bank of Mexico, it turns out that the banks benefited, not the immigrants. We are sustaining the economy in Mexico… we are going to propose to change it in terms of fees or that commissions be less.

“Education. A student, cultural, technological and educational exchange … “

Sergio Roberto Guzmán Rodríguez, Force for Mexico

1. What is your plan to legally guide immigrants to avoid deportation?

“At Fuerza por México we have a very defined plan, which is chilangopower, this action plan consists of various programs … such as chillangoapp, a very, very secure application will be developed, based on block-chain, which will allow access to services , documentation, credentials, etc., in a very secure and very transparent way … there will be legal services, there will be a step by step to follow, at the moment when one may find themselves in a difficult moment, of an imminent deportation. “

2. What plans do you have to coordinate with authorities in the cities where immigrants live to ensure that their rights are respected?

“We are going to have the chilango-trust… what we aspire to is to generate that trust, that“ trust ”, between the CDMX government, the CDMX Congress, us deputies and the United States Department of State, precisely so that the migrant community that goes through this program is seen with better eyes, because there is already a bond of trust regarding the information that we are providing to the State Department. “

3. Name three priorities of immigrants to Mexico City.

“We naturally have employment, the use of their remittances and sports… we are going to generate the following leaders, both in the United States and in Mexico.

“Through remittances, through chilango-money, we are going to make better use of their remittances so that they have a retirement fund, so that they have attractive investment funds.

“We are going to give them very practical capacities and abilities so that their value as employees, their value as potential hires is much greater for multinational companies.”