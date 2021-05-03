4 Biden Administration Actions to Reunify Separated Families in the Trump Era



During the Trump Administration, some 2,000 children were separated from their parents.

Photo: PAUL RATJE / Getty Images

At the beginning of February, the government of the president Joe biden announced the creation of a Task Force to reunify hundreds of migrant families separated by the administration of Donald trump.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will enforce your first reunification actions, the secretary advanced Alejandro Mayorkas.

“The Family Reunification Task Force has been working around the clock, across the federal government and with the families’ attorneys and our foreign partners, to address the cruel separation of children from their parents by the previous administration.” said Mayorkas, who chairs the task force. “Today is just the beginning. We are bringing together the first group of families, many more will come and we recognize the importance of giving these families the stability and resources they need to heal “.

There are four actions that are being carried out:

1. DHS has established a process to accept parole requests and is ready to process and receive families applying to enter the US.

two. The Department of Health and Human Services is working to facilitate services to support disadvantaged families.

3. The State Department has developed a simplified system for process travel document requests to enter the U.S.

Four. The Department of Justice supports the Task Force in its efforts to negotiate legal agreements.

The Working Group, whose executive director is Michelle Brané, has been working to establish a comprehensive database of separated families, correct inaccuracies in the files provided to them, and build the processes to find each family in order to reunite them, DHS reported.

“The Working Group is in the process of reviewing additional cases for reunification in the coming months,” he anticipated. “The initial report… is due June 2, 2021 and will provide a full update on progress”.

The multidisciplinary and interagency team is led by DHS in coordination with the departments of State, Health and Human Services, and Justice.

In addition to the reunification of families, whose number has not been disclosed, the special group also establishes a route on how to avoid this problem in the future, as well as give legal certainty to the affected families.

“(They are) exploring options for long-term legal stability for reunited families and identifying and recommending policies to prevent a repeat of these cruel and unnecessary separations in the future,” the report states.

According to the latest reports from activists, there are more than 600 children who are still separated from their parents, who may have been deported or are not traceable in the US.

In 2019, then-President Trump implemented his “zero tolerance” policy that resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children from their parents, a policy that the president himself stopped, following court orders to reunite those families and pressure from the public opinion.

The Biden Administration’s action comes amid a crisis acknowledged by the Democratic president over the arrival of unaccompanied children to the country.