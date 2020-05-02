Our mobile is our temple, and in it we keep half a life. Therefore we have it full of photos, videos, documents, files and more. But what if that data is suddenly erased by accident, negligence, or a system failure?

Before we panic, let’s see if we can recover text messages, notes, audio files, graphics, wallpapers, videos, etc using these applications, valid both for normal mobiles and ‘rooted‘(terminals manipulated by their users to have more’ privileged ‘access than with normal mobile software):

Restore Image (Super Easy)

Restore Image recovers images and photos that we have deleted or have been accidentally deleted. And it does it in the simplest way possible without the need for rooting or backups. And the best of free of charge without micropayments. We simply install and run it and it alone will recover all the images that can be recovered, such as those that have been stored for the longest time on the device.

Download Restore Image

Dumpster Android Data Recovery

Behaving like the usual Windows or Mac Recycle Bin, this app is the perfect tool for cloud backup (Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive). Dumpster eliminates the need to constantly back up data and allows you to recover accidentally deleted content, such as images, videos, audio, files and documents of extension pdf, zip, mp3, mp4, ppt, doc, avi, mpg, jpg, rar and of more types.

It allows you to restore uninstalled apps and you do not need the terminal to be rooted. The best? you also don’t need to be connected to the internet to recover things, just launch it and wait for it to finish scanning the phone memory.

Download Dumpster Android Data Recovery

Undeleter

One of the most complete apps in terms of recovering data, Undeleter scans and brings back deleted files from memory cards and internal phone storage, including documents, images, videos, eBooks, binary files, songs and even SMS, WhatsApp, Viber messages and missed call logs.

The best thing is that everything recovered can be stored in DropBox or a Google Drive account and supports all volume formats including EXT4 RFS and FAT 32, although the free trial version of Google Play only restores images.

Download Deleter

DiskDigger

Another app that does not need a ‘root’ terminalit is valid with smartphones without rootingDiskDigger can restore and recover lost photos and images from memory card or internal memory. The information recovery functions of DiskDigger can find lost images and restore them even if we have formatted the SD card, and once done we have the option of uploading the recovered files directly to Google Drive, Dropbox or email them.

The app allows us save the files to a different local folder in the terminal. Of course, if the mobile is not rooted, the app will carry out a “limited” scan of the deleted photos by searching the cache and thumbnails. However, with a rooted device, the app will look for traces of the photos in all the memory of the device.

Download DiskDigger