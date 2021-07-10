4 applications to know what your child or your baby will be like

Pregnant? If the answer is yes, surely you wonder what it will be like? In any case, these apps will help you discover the future face of your baby.

You want know what your baby will be like? With Android apps it is possible to get an idea of ​​the features and facial features of your child without having to wait 9 months.

The arrival of a baby to family It is news that generates a lot of emotion and happiness among family and friends, especially when it comes to searching for a name or the intrigue of knowing the sex of the new member and who they will look like.

Thanks to advances in technology, today it is possible visualize the whole body and even look closely at the your baby’s face with the 3D and 4D ultrasounds.

However, sometimes you have to wait a few weeks until the baby is ready. sufficiently developed to perform this type of exam.

Fortunately, there are some applications for Android that can help you follow your pregnancy and know what will your child or baby be like before birth through the mixture or combinations of photographs of the parents. Although none of this is 100% secure, these tools will be fun to try.

How will my baby be with photos of parents: best Android apps

The truth is that Android It never ceases to amaze us, since we have a list of varied apps both to try haircuts with your mobile, entertainment games, learning and even know what your future baby will be like.

BabyMaker: Predict the baby’s face

Does the desire to know kill you what will your new offspring be like? Then Babymaker is the ideal application for you. This tool uses the latest in technology with Artificial Intelligence that allows adapting the parental facial features via advanced algorithms.

Once the corresponding analysis is carried out, it will give you several options with faces that resemble the possible face of your baby, following the genetic code and inheritance ratios.

Although we clearly know that the results are not entirely reliable, more than 10 million users They assure them that it was very useful, especially for have fun and laugh for a while with faces.

Future Baby Generator: an application to create babies

Future Baby Generator is another wonderful pocket tool that will help you discover the future face of your baby. It is available on Google Play and completely free.

It works with facial recognition technology using photos of parents quickly and easily. It is very funny, entertaining and will surely get you a couple of laughs.

To test the app, you just have to select a photo with the faces of mom and dad in your mobile gallery and then press the button “Future Baby Generator” and wait for the magic to begin. At the end of the scan it will give you very nice results. If you want know what your child or your baby will be like, this app is a good option for you.

Baby Maker: Predict the future face of the baby

Nine months is the estimated time for the arrival of your baby, but we know that curiosity sometimes invades us. For these types of situations, Android has the application available Baby Maker: Predict the future face of the baby.

It is a tool with advanced technology and AI which is in charge of carrying out a scan to photos of future parents, and through the traits or other characteristics offer results with baby’s face.

To guarantee good results, it is necessary that the selected photographs, of both father and mother, are legible, head-on, no glasses, no beard or mustache.

Baby Maker: Future Baby Generator

This application is managed under a advanced technology and that also includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) facial recognition, whose main function and objective is analyze parents’ faces and predict what your child or baby will be like.

Baby Maker: Future Baby Generator uses two options that can be very useful and fun. First of all, the app will create a baby for you and secondly it will give you a match percentage. This is good news, since in addition to offering several options, it tells you how similar it will be to the mother or father.

As you will see, they are applications that you can find on Google Play and that will help you to know how will your son or your baby. They all have a very colorful and easy-to-use interface. What are you waiting for? Surprise your partner with a photo of your future baby!

