Mexico.- The compulsory isolation the coronary virus pandemic has caused has made many hobbies to be pursued or retaken, and gardening has become increasingly popular.

People who want a small home garden, or at least floral plants, are often limited to the limited knowledge they have and the contradictory information provided by the different web pages.

For this reason, programmers have taken on the task of creating applications that help to solve those doubts; You will be able to know from what nutrients your plant needs, to what season they are.

It may interest you:

Benefits and consequences of using rue

The first is Gardenize, which works as a virtual agenda; keeps a record of the plants that each user has in their garden.

Keep track of all the activities that are done daily and remember when they need to be done. It also offers website links that will clear frequently asked questions.

It may interest you:

Preventive yellow alert decreed by Asian hornet

The next app is GrowIt, it works as a social network that allows you to know the way in which other users take care of their green spaces.

It allows you to find advice and solve doubts related to the land to be used, the garden design, the care of the specimen and the pests that may appear depending on the plant and region of the world.

The third listing is about iNaturalist, which generally works as a database that will help you identify a species of plant or animal.

Finally, for those who are just starting out in the gardening world there is Tu Huerto en Casa, which offers a list of plants with the care that each one needs, surely you will find there what you are looking for.

.