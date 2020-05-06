Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, many people are unable to go to supermarkets to stock the pantry as they used to. Now there are restrictions since only one member per family can attend, there are fewer hours when shops are open and keeping the necessary distance between buyers can be problematic when buying the basic basket. Read Maintenance Tips for a Virus Free Car

In this situation, many Mexicans are choosing to ‘do the super’ virtually. Now that a large number of establishments have their page and apps so you can order the products you need, things are easier than a few years ago. If you still do not decide on this way of buying, we will give you five good reasons to reconsider.

According to Condusef figures, women buy more online: 51% of these transactions are carried out by them, while 49% are made by men.

Here are 5 reasons to convince yourself to make your pantry online:

1. Your time is worth money

It is not just about the time you spend getting to the supermarket: normally people go shopping at the beginning of the fortnight or during the weekend. This represents that you will fight for a place in the parking lot, for a super-empty cart, and although there are not many customers, just leaving your house implies that you invest your time in this activity when you can do it from the comfort of your home.

2. There is more to choose from

It is very likely that when you buy online you can find more brands so that you can compare the products you need. A common practice is that stores do not put all their stock on the shelves, to be replenished periodically. And it does not matter if the product is in the warehouse, because it will arrive with the rest of your order.

3. You can compare in several places at the same time

You can review the prices and presentations they have of the same product in different stores at the same time. That way you will know which one is best for you to buy, without walking from one side to the other, as sometimes happens in physical stores. If you are one of those who buy canned food in one place, meats in another for price or quality, you know what we are talking about.

4. Greater promotions and discounts

There are convenience stores that offer incentives for you to buy with them: virtual coupons, discounts on online purchases, cash on delivery, bonus points or money, free delivery, among others.

5. The move is another reason

On the other hand, whether you have your own car or use public or rental transport, such as a taxi or Uber, that represents another expense.

Tips that never hurt when shopping online:

When you buy under this modality, that is from your home, on a secure internet network (it is not the same to buy from a public network that may violate your digital security.

Print or save the purchase tickets, so you have something to check the transactions with if necessary.

It is recommended that you avoid the option ‘remember data’, your passwords or card number should only be known by you, even if you have to rewrite them every time you go to buy on that page.

It is always recommended that you buy from the store app or from its official page. It is safer for you if a problem occurs, in case you need to claim that company.

