4 activities you can do if you live with your partner
When you decide to start a relationship, form a couple and live in it
home with the person you love, you do it with the illusion and the goal of sharing together
A whole life. Unfortunately, the entire world has been affected by the rapid
spread of the Coronavirus, and dozens of countries are in quarantine, since
one of the recommendations given by the WHO to deal with this pandemic
worldwide is staying home for several weeks. For this reason, millions of
people have been forced to remain locked up in their home without receiving any
type of social visit, only with the company of your partner.
Although the first days of quarantine are usually easy and entertaining, if they are not
certain care, most likely at the end of the first week of isolation,
patience runs out and discussions with your partner will become more frequent.
To avoid conflicts during quarantine, it is necessary to convert the time
you will share together in quality time, which also involves growth
personal. Here are 4 productive activities you can do
with your partner during quarantine, which will help you combat stress and
anxiety, and will allow you to learn new things.
Cook together
During quarantine, you and your partner are likely to experience anxiety or stress that,
it generally causes an increased appetite. Therefore, you will spend a lot of time
in the kitchen preparing food or serving some snacks to eat watching the
television or reading a book. To combat anxiety, distract the mind and stay
busy, the most recommended is to cook with your partner at least once a day.
Performing this activity is not only romantic, it is also an act that increases the
trust in the relationship, it’s fun and represents the perfect example of working in
team. You can search the Internet for the recipe of your favorite dishes and desserts and each
day make a different one. It will be a pleasant experience and you can discover a hobby
as a couple that you can also keep when the quarantine ends.
Learn something new
Learning something new as a couple is one of the best experiences that can be done
in this period when we are obliged to stay home. During the
quarantine, one of the most interesting activities you could do to remove
Part of your free time can be learning a foreign language. If you do it together with you
couple, you know, it will be much more fun. Studying a foreign language serves to
keep the mind busy and also it will be very useful throughout life,
because it will also serve to get a better job or to communicate during
next vacations. Currently, learning another language is very easy, because online
You can find countless sites that offer online courses. One of them is Babbel,
one of the most popular, reliable and 14 language offering platforms
foreigners, who will guide you during your learning with recommendations and content
selected. To make quarantine less burdensome and more productive,
Babbel also offers a month of free courses to students who have run out
classes, as you can read in his magazine.
Make arrangements at home or spend time in the garden
There are always pending repairs or repairs to be made in all homes, since
either inside or outside the home. Many of these arrangements are usually
easy and do not need to be done by a professional. Take advantage of quarantine to
do a thorough home review with your partner and make a list of all the
repairs that the place needs. Make simple household arrangements as a couple,
such as unclogging the faucet, changing a plug, plugging holes in the wall, or repairing a
leaky faucet will make you proud of your abilities and your work
as a team and, in addition, it will allow you to save good money. Another thing you can do
as a couple is caring for the garden, planting flowers or plants. This activity not only
It will be distracting; it will create a more welcoming environment at home.
Do sport
During quarantine, specialists recommend taking care of emotional health so as not to
suffer stress, anxiety or depression. However, physical health cannot be neglected and
mental. For this reason, you should maintain a daily routine that does not make you lose
notion of time and, in addition, perform physical activity every day, even on the weekend. To make the exercises more fun, you could do them alongside your
couple.
This helps strengthen the relationship, improve communication, and increase
trust between the two. Whether in the morning or in the afternoon, it would be perfect to dedicate to
minus one hour to physical activity. You can choose between various activities and exercises,
such as zumba, yoga or squats. This will not only help you lose weight
gained during quarantine, will also serve to eliminate stress and increase the
level of endorphins, feeling greater well-being and decreasing arguments or
couple conflicts.
