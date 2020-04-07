4 activities you can do if you live with your partner

When you decide to start a relationship, form a couple and live in it

home with the person you love, you do it with the illusion and the goal of sharing together

A whole life. Unfortunately, the entire world has been affected by the rapid

spread of the Coronavirus, and dozens of countries are in quarantine, since

one of the recommendations given by the WHO to deal with this pandemic

worldwide is staying home for several weeks. For this reason, millions of

people have been forced to remain locked up in their home without receiving any

type of social visit, only with the company of your partner.

Although the first days of quarantine are usually easy and entertaining, if they are not

certain care, most likely at the end of the first week of isolation,

patience runs out and discussions with your partner will become more frequent.

To avoid conflicts during quarantine, it is necessary to convert the time

you will share together in quality time, which also involves growth

personal. Here are 4 productive activities you can do

with your partner during quarantine, which will help you combat stress and

anxiety, and will allow you to learn new things.

Cook together

During quarantine, you and your partner are likely to experience anxiety or stress that,

it generally causes an increased appetite. Therefore, you will spend a lot of time

in the kitchen preparing food or serving some snacks to eat watching the

television or reading a book. To combat anxiety, distract the mind and stay

busy, the most recommended is to cook with your partner at least once a day.

Performing this activity is not only romantic, it is also an act that increases the

trust in the relationship, it’s fun and represents the perfect example of working in

team. You can search the Internet for the recipe of your favorite dishes and desserts and each

day make a different one. It will be a pleasant experience and you can discover a hobby

as a couple that you can also keep when the quarantine ends.

Learn something new

Learning something new as a couple is one of the best experiences that can be done

in this period when we are obliged to stay home. During the

quarantine, one of the most interesting activities you could do to remove

Part of your free time can be learning a foreign language. If you do it together with you

couple, you know, it will be much more fun. Studying a foreign language serves to

keep the mind busy and also it will be very useful throughout life,

because it will also serve to get a better job or to communicate during

next vacations. Currently, learning another language is very easy, because online

You can find countless sites that offer online courses. One of them is Babbel,

one of the most popular, reliable and 14 language offering platforms

foreigners, who will guide you during your learning with recommendations and content

selected. To make quarantine less burdensome and more productive,

Babbel also offers a month of free courses to students who have run out

classes, as you can read in his magazine.

Make arrangements at home or spend time in the garden

There are always pending repairs or repairs to be made in all homes, since

either inside or outside the home. Many of these arrangements are usually

easy and do not need to be done by a professional. Take advantage of quarantine to

do a thorough home review with your partner and make a list of all the

repairs that the place needs. Make simple household arrangements as a couple,

such as unclogging the faucet, changing a plug, plugging holes in the wall, or repairing a

leaky faucet will make you proud of your abilities and your work

as a team and, in addition, it will allow you to save good money. Another thing you can do

as a couple is caring for the garden, planting flowers or plants. This activity not only

It will be distracting; it will create a more welcoming environment at home.

Do sport

During quarantine, specialists recommend taking care of emotional health so as not to

suffer stress, anxiety or depression. However, physical health cannot be neglected and

mental. For this reason, you should maintain a daily routine that does not make you lose

notion of time and, in addition, perform physical activity every day, even on the weekend. To make the exercises more fun, you could do them alongside your

couple.

This helps strengthen the relationship, improve communication, and increase

trust between the two. Whether in the morning or in the afternoon, it would be perfect to dedicate to

minus one hour to physical activity. You can choose between various activities and exercises,

such as zumba, yoga or squats. This will not only help you lose weight

gained during quarantine, will also serve to eliminate stress and increase the

level of endorphins, feeling greater well-being and decreasing arguments or

couple conflicts.

