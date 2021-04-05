4.4 tremor shook East Los Angeles

April 5, 2021

The United States Geological Survey reported on Monday morning a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Inglewood east of Los Angeles 30 minutes after the same episode in the area with less intensity.

According to authorities, the largest earthquake was felt throughout Southern California and was centered at the intersection of Prairie and Century boulevards just over a kilometer from Lennox, Hawthorne and one mile from Los Angeles.

The sinister phenomenon of minor impact, whose magnitude was 3.3, occurred at 4:15 am with no reports of damage.

The main 4.0 magnitude quake was strong enough to be “felt by most of the people awake in LA,” seismology expert Lucy Jones said on Twitter who also noted that it had occurred “about 12 miles deep ”.

A KCBS-TV newscast was on the air when the 4.0 magnitude quake struck. “That was definitely a strong shaking. They are not dreaming, ”said host DeMarco Morgan.

According to a sample of data, in the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered in the vicinity. The Los Angeles area produces an average of five earthquakes of magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 a year.

With information from LA Times

