4/20: What foods with cannabis you can already get in some states in the United States



Artisan chocolates with cannabis Satori.

Photo: Elsa Olofsson / Pexels

4/20 is the marijuana holiday. Although smoking the dried leaves of Cannabis is the most common, an alternative of consumption is through edibles. From the classic brownies, cookies and gummies, savory dishes and snacks like popcorn.

Whether you decide to prepare them at home or purchase them in packaged products. If you are one of those who like practicality, here are some product options that you can buy with great flavor and a precise dose to avoid excesses with effects that you later want to lower.

1. Peanut Butter Cups for Happiness Bliss from 1906

Dosage: 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD per cup (2 cups per package)

Available in Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts

The creators of Bliss are 1906 who combine cannabis with medicinal plants to create different products for specific purposes. “Whether improving energy levels, relaxation, concentration, mood, sex or sleep.” Among its products are Bliss, peanut butter cups that promote a feeling of happiness and well-being. You find them in milk chocolate and dark chocolate.

2. Pop-up Potcorn Jalapeño Cheddar

Dosage: 10 mg of THC and 1 mg of CBD per bag (10 bags per package).

Available in California.

If you are looking for a snack with cannabis to enjoy an afternoon of series, these Pop-up Potcorn popcorn may be your option. You just need to put the bag in the microwave and they will be ready quickly and easily. In addition to jalapeño cheddar, there are butter ones and the classic ones with sea salt.

3. Mindy’s freshly picked berry gummies

Dosage: 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy (20 gummies per package).

Available in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

Award-winning chef Mindy Segal and Cresco Labs have partnered to create cannabis edibles that are precision dosed with great taste and quality. You can delight your taste buds with gummies of different flavor combinations such as cabernet-soaked cherries and notes of orange and vanilla. You can also try freshly picked berries, glazed oranges, and kiwo with keylime.

4. Kokoko’s Cannabis-Infused Organic Herbal Teas

Dose: POSITIVI-TÉ 10 mg of THC 5 mg of CBD. There are 10-bag, 6-bag, and single-bag cans.

Available in California.

Kioloko offers different combinations to prepare cannabis infusions. There are relaxing options for sleep, for calm and relief, for passion and play, as well as for joy, such as POSITIVI-TÉ.

“Eliminate the bad mood, laugh a lot and enjoy being alive” say the creators of POSITIVI-TÉ, which among the ingredients, in addition to cannabis, has mint, licorice root, green tea and lemon grass.

5. Sweet Reason CBD Infused Flavored Sparkling Water

Dosage: grapefruit water, 10 mg CBD per 12 oz bottle (there are packages from 6 pieces).

Available nationwide.

Sweet Reason offers CBD-infused sparkling waters of different flavors, including strawberries, grape, peach and grapefruit that provide a citrus flavor for a refreshing break.

6. Satori Chocolates

Dosage: in fast acting strawberry chocolate, 3 mg THC per piece package has 33 servings.

Satori chocolates are handmade artisan chocolate edibles. There are different flavor options such as strawberries, almonds and blueberries, both milk chocolate and dark chocolate. They also include fast-acting chocolates.

7. Coda Signature Chocolate Truffles

Dosage: 10 mg of THC per truffle (6 truffles per pack)

Available in California

These truffles with cannabis extract can be glorious to your palate if you are a chocolate lover. Coda Signature offers truffles and chocolate bars with a symphony of flavors to create an experience in every way.

The Aryan collection are dark, bitter, salty and sweet chocolate hand painted truffles.

Before buying CBD products. Ashlae Warner from SuperGood, a CBD company recommends on Food and Wine going to a company’s website and looking for the Certificate of Analysis (COA) or third-party test results that show the amount of cannabinoids in the product.

