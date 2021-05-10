4 + 1 Yamaha collaborations in the automotive world

When we name Yamaha The first thing that comes to mind is any of its mythical motorcycles, but the truth is that the brand with the three tuning forks he also knows how to make engines for cars, or at least help in its development, and is that as happened with Porsche in the 80s and 90s, the Japanese are also known for an engineering department at the service of four wheels. Here we present you “a brief sample book” with four iconic cars in whose design the Japanese firm has participated.

Toyota 2000GT

The person in charge of starting our list is the Toyota 2000GT, a sports car of which only 351 units and whose production dates back to 1967. At that time Yahama had tried to collaborate with Datsun to build a supercar without much success, he allied with Toyota, who needed a performance and aspirational car in their ranks to achieve the prestige that they needed so much, especially across the Pacific.

Thus, Satoru Nozaki created one of the most iconic Toyota designs, clearly inspired by the Ferrari models of the time and which went down in history thanks to its appearance in the James Bond film “You Only Live Twice” starring Sean Conery. As far as Yamaha is concerned, took the six-cylinder in line of the Toyota Crown managing to extract 150 hp for 1,120 kg of a two liter displacement with with three carburettors of double body and double camshaft.

Lexus LFA

Next we move on to another mythical Japanese sports car, in this case the Lexus LFA manufactured with surgical precision and its engine 4.8-liter V10 capable of turning 9000 laps producing 560 hp and 480 Nm of torque, at the same time that it emanates a sound typical of a Formula One car.

In total they were manufactured 500 units between 2010 and 2012, including the 50 with the Nürburgring package that raised power to 570 hp as well as including several aerodynamic and suspension improvements. As for Yahama, she was called upon to tune up the exhaust system, not only to achieve an engine that “breathes” better, but above all to refine its characteristic sound. However, there is also talk that Yamaha’s supervised and advised the overall design of this fast-spinning powerplant, a field in which any motorcycle manufacturer has extensive experience, thus achieving that its ten pistons move at a speed of up to 25 m / s (about 90 km / h).

Ford Puma 1.7

But not only has Yamaha collaborated in the design of elevated sports cars, but also in other more mundane ones such as the first Ford Puma, the one for whose television spot Steve McQueen was “resurrected”. Specifically, we are facing a triple alliance of Ford, Mazda and Yamaha that, starting with the 4-cylinder engines of the Zetec family they created a 1.25 and 1.7 liter with intake, exhaust and cylinder heads specifically developed by Yamaha.

This is how the Ford Puma 1.7-liter 125 hp, a small sports car that, thanks to the Japanese, had innovations such as variable distribution, which allowed it to offer a large part of the engine torque at only 1,800 rpm, as well as dry shirts coated with Nikasil, a nickel-silicon alloy that reduces friction.

Volvo XC90 B8444S

To finish this small sample we reserve a completely different proposal from the previous ones, a large format SUV such as the Volvo XC90 with the B8444S engine, a 4.4-liter 60 ° V8 with 315 hp and 440 Nm of torque which could also be found under the hood of the S80 saloon. Thus, all the development of the engine was the work of Yamaha, who was forced to resort to a narrower angle between banks than the usual 90 ° in V8s to fit the S80’s engine compartment transversely, so it has balancing shafts.

Extra lap: Yamaha already has a 475 hp electric motor in mind

But the truth is that we did not want to dismiss this article without mentioning the high performance electric motor recently introduced by Yamaha. It is a permanent magnet synchronous motor capable of developing 350 kW of power, about 475 hp, and what promises to be one of the lightest and most compact in its class, including the inverter and the transmission system in the same unit.

Thus, the intention of the Japanese is offer it as a supplier to any manufacturer that requires it, with an eye especially on supercars and hypercars, since several of them can be combined, easily giving rise to a 950 hp machine using the classic scheme of a motor per axis.