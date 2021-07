3×3 Basketball

3×3 Basketball, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | United States, first champion in history (18-15)

The United States women’s team became the first Olympic champion in 3×3 basketball after beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 18-15 in the final. The Americans, the main favorites, dominated the game from the beginning and were superior to their rival.

00:01:36, 28 minutes ago