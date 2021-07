3×3 Basketball

3×3 Basketball, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Latvia hangs gold in the first final in history (21-18)

Latvia beat the Russian Olympic Committee 21-18 and became the first men’s basketball Olympic gold in 3×3 mode. In a very close match in which the ROC led on the scoreboard with less than five minutes to go, Latvia did not give up at any time and, thanks to Karlis Lasmanis, managed to turn the scoreboard and hang the first gold medal in this discipline.

00:01:12, 5 hours ago