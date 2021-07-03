3×2 on Xiaomi products on Media Markt: these are the best bargains you can get | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi Home Connected Products has an amazing new offer on Media Markt: buy 3 of these products and get one free.

Media Markt has one of the most exciting offerings for fans of connected home and streaming products. Right now you can get 3 products of this type from Xiaomi and save a lot of money.

This is a 3×2 of Xiaomi products on Media Markt, a total of 15 devices to control aspects of your home, speakers, streaming devices and more. Thus selecting 3, you will only pay 2.

The operation is very simple. Select 3 of the available Xiaomi products in this Media Markt offer. When you add them to the cart and process the order, you will only pay two, while the last one with the lowest amount will be free.

Media Markt offers you the possibility of sending these products to your home for free, but also picking them up for free in one of its many physical stores if you have one nearby.

These are the more interesting products from Xiaomi that you can get in this offer from Media Markt.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

This Xiaomi smart speaker is compatible with Google Assistant, so you can control with it all the devices that use this assistant, in addition to all the Xiaomi home automation devices.

Xiaomi’s smart speaker that tries to rival those of Amazon, Google and Xiaomi is available in this 3×2 from Media Markt.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker is a home speaker that connects via WiFi and also includes Google’s virtual assistant to answer your questions, control connected products, play music and much more.

It has a power of 12W, 2 microphones of great amplitude so that it listens to you perfectly and professional DTS tuning so that the music sounds good throughout your house.

It also accepts Bluetooth connection so that anyone can send music from their mobile.

Its price in Media Markt is only 41.99 euros, a slight reduction to save as much as possible.

Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K

Security camera capable of turning 360º and with night vision, motion detection and loud noises, 2K resolution and storage in microSD or in the cloud.

If you want to monitor your home during this summer while you are on vacation you cannot miss this security camera Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K.

It is an update of the mythical Xiaomi camera that practically every factory in China has cloned in different brands. But its big difference is that now its sensor is bigger, brighter and capable of recording video in 2K.

It has night vision, detection of people using artificial intelligence to avoid false positives, two-way audio and of course, it rotates 360º to have everything well guarded.

You can buy this security camera on Media Markt for 42.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock

This smart speaker with display uses Google Assistant and allows you to set alarms, receive reminders or play music, in addition to other functions of the Google virtual assistant.

If you want to complete the circuit of connected products of the Xiaomi home, you can not miss this Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock.

It is an alarm clock and smart screen for your bedside table, or really wherever you want, that integrates the Google assistant.

With this clock with a 4-inch screen you can display basic information, such as the time and temperature at a very low brightness to put it at night next to your bed. But it also displays information in full color or videos.

You can buy it on Media Markt in this 3×2 offer for only 49.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb

This smart bulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its affordable price has made it a reference in the Spanish market, although units are scarce.

What can never be lacking in a connected home are light bulbs that you can control with your voice or with a mobile application. That’s why this is Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb It is a perfect option for anyone looking for lighting, remote control and brightness in equal measure.

It is a warm white 8W bulb and E27 socket. It connects directly to your WiFi router via the 2.4 GHz band without the need for a bridge or hub.

Best of all, it works with any voice assistant, even Siri using the Mi Home app. The price is very low, only 9.99 euros in Media Markt.

Xiaomi Mi Box S

Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer multimedia content on your TV for the whole family.

The most advanced player from Xiaomi and a mass success to give a second chance to any TV or Smart TV that you have at your fingertips. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a multimedia player compatible with 4K Ultra HD video and with Android TV.

It is fast and has Android 9, access to Google Play to install the streaming applications you want and to be able to see its contents without having to go through the software of your Smart TV, which is not usually very good.

It also has Chromecast integrated, the technology that allows you to send video and audio content directly from your mobile to the big screen via WiFi.

It is available in Media Markt for 62.99 euros, a reduction of the almost 70 euros that it usually costs.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug

This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also add and control it directly from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

Another connected home staple is this smart plug Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug.

It is a very simple product and it works very well. Connect any electronic product and you can control its on and off, or create calendars where you indicate when to turn on and what time to turn off, autonomously and with no one in front of you.

It is also compatible with Google assistants and Alexa. You can get it at Media Markt for 14.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Home Sensor Set

This sensor kit gives you control and a basic alarm system for your home with motion sensors and door and window opening sensors.

If in addition to a security camera you want to have a series of accessories that control your home more thoroughly, this security kit Xiaomi Mi Smart Home Sensor Set It is a very cheap option.

It has a sensor kit, the application will notify you when you have an open window or door. The package includes a docking station, as they are Bluetooth low energy, two motion sensors, two window and door sensors or a wireless switch.

In Media Markt you can already get it for 56.99 euros, a discount of 28% compared to its official price.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective.