Surveyors discover a Roman mosaic floor in a vineyard in northern Italy after several failed excavations.

Investigators discovered the Roman mosaic a few meters below a row of vines on the site of an ancient villa near the city of Verona.

Furthermore, the well-preserved mosaic floor thought to date from the 3rd century AD, Angela Giuffrida reported for The Guardian. The strip of multicolored and intricately patterned tiles formed part of the foundation of a Roman villa.

Authorities first discovered the traces of the former residence in a mountainous area above the town of Negrar di Valpolicella, near Verona, in 1922.

But it took researchers almost a century to return to the site, according to Camilla Madinelli of the local newspaper L’Arena.

Images posted online show the pristine mosaic as well as the foundations of the villa. Photo: Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella.

A team from the Verona Superintendent of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape began digging in the area last summer, but had to stop work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a week after the excavations resumed, archaeologists found the mosaics below a row of vines, The Guardian reports.

“After countless decades of failed attempts, part of the floor and foundations of the Roman villa located north of Verona, discovered by scholars a century ago, have finally come to light,” local authorities said in a statement.

Photo: HANDOUT / SUPERINTENDENCE OF FINE ARTS AND LANDSCAPE OF VERONA, ROVIGO AND VICENZA

The team discovered the tiles, as well as parts of the villa’s foundation, “a few meters” below the vineyard’s surface, according to the statement. To make the “archaeological treasure … hidden under our feet available and accessible”, the researchers will collaborate with the authorities and the owners of the vineyards.

Also, the process will likely require significant time and resources.

“We believe that a cultural site of this value deserves attention and needs to be improved,” Negrar di Valpolicella Mayor Roberto Grison told L’Arena, according to The Guardian. “For this reason, together with the superintendent and agricultural fund managers, we will find a way to make this treasure a pleasant one.”

The Roman mosaic is not the only recent and exciting find related to ancient Roman history. Last month, a sinkhole was opened on the street outside the Pantheon, revealing seven paving slabs that tentatively date between 27-25. C.

After months of closure, Italian cultural institutions and museums are beginning to reopen with new security measures aimed at reducing the risk of transmission of the new coronavirus.

