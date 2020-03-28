By: Martha Cervino

In the crisis that we live in the presence of the pandemic COVID-19 We will touch on a transcendent theme for older adults and that undoubtedly increases in these circumstances, loneliness, and in these moments of social isolation, you have to think about how to protect them since they are the most vulnerable population

Protect them from us: If we are sick with the flu, even if it is mild, we had better not visit our grandparents. If we have to, we must be extremely careful with respiratory hygiene and hand washing, but especially before close contact with them. If the older adult lives with a family, all members must take the same measures, including children, who must be supervised by their handwashing.

People of the third age experience an unwanted loneliness, either due to the death of family members or loved ones, or due to the loss of autonomy, due to an illness or disease that makes them, in some cases, dependent people. For their mental health, it is important that this does not imply social isolation, so Let’s reinforce accompaniment with phone calls and messaging.

If you live alone we can help you keep your house clean: We must clean with disinfectant the surfaces where there could be respiratory secretions and reinforce the cleaning in the areas of the house that we know make more stay.

Attention to warning signs: it is necessary to be attentive to signs and symptoms such as fever that does not subside, respiratory difficulty, alteration of the state of consciousness or any notable deterioration, and if they occur, immediately consult the health services. It is very important that we ensure that you have all of your medications at home.

Avoid crowds: For example, going to the bank for them if they need it, accompanying them to watch mass on television, advising them to go to the supermarket first thing that they have established hours only for older adults and if they are used to exercising in a center or with friends, find them and go for a walk with them in open places.

We repeat, it is the family The great point of support, visiting our elders, taking care of their well-being, getting involved in the important moments of our lives and letting them see that they are not alone is very important. The love of the family it is irreplaceable, and it gives us an opportunity to freely give back everything that has been given to us by us.

Marta Cervino / Owner Senior Center Adult Day Care / martaelba30@yahoo.com