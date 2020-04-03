The 3M company responded Friday to criticism of President Donald Trump for its production of face masks that American health workers urgently need.

3M said the government has asked it to stop exporting medical masks to Canada and Latin America, something the company said carries “significant humanitarian implications” and will backfire by causing more countries to retaliate against the United States.

N95 masks, also called respiratory protection masks, offer greater protection against the new coronavirus than ordinary surgical masks. Governors and hospital employees in the country have warned of a serious shortage of facemasks and other protective equipment for health workers caring for people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The unusual, though not unprecedented, discussion between the president and a leading American manufacturer began after Trump directed that Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency holders use their authority under the 1950 Defense Production to get the “right” number of 3M N95 masks and many of its affiliates.

Following the order, the president followed up with a stinging tweet against the Minnesota-based manufacturer.

“Today we hit 3M hard after seeing what they were doing with their masks. ‘Law P’ until the end. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing _ They will have a high price to pay! “Trump tweeted Thursday night.

The company responded on Friday saying it had produced all possible face masks for the United States market “in the past few weeks and months.” The company added that it had been working with the Trump government since last weekend and had brought the masks it produces abroad to the United States, including 10 million N95 3M masks made in China.

Robert Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.