3G titans take advantage of Brazilian real estate crisis

(Bloomberg) – The private equity titans behind 3G Capital Inc. and their families are seizing the opportunities presented in Brazil’s real estate sector, where the economy has been hit by COVID-19 and the government’s failed response. .

Companies linked to billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira are raising the stakes in small shopping centers, offices and long-term rental apartments. The goal is to take advantage of the opportunities created by the pandemic in a nation that leads the number of deaths from covid worldwide.

“The next 18 months will be very difficult for commercial real estate and that is the time to make purchases, because sellers tend to be more flexible in terms of prices,” said Fabio Itikawa, financial director of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA , which was created by the founders of 3G and is currently owned by their heirs.

Brazil is suffering its worst phase of the pandemic, with more than 340,000 people who have lost their lives due to the disease and records that are broken daily in the number of new cases. Vaccinations are progressing slowly, with only 10% of its 212 million residents receiving the first dose and just 2.9% fully immunized with two doses, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The projection of shipments of new doses was recently reduced. The economy has been hit hard by the closure of some activities and rising unemployment and slowing growth.

Small shopping center

However, the critical situation presents possibilities for Sao Carlos, which specializes in buying, remodeling and reselling office space.

In February, it announced the acquisition of three floors of the Morumbi Office Tower in São Paulo’s Chacara Santo Antonio neighborhood for 44 million reais (US $ 7.8 million). The seller was a wealthy family with a vacant space and unhappy tenants asking for discounts on rent, said Itikawa, who did not identify the owner. Sao Carlos also announced an agreement to buy a shopping center in the city of Cotia for 33 million reais.

His strategy is to remodel the space and attract tenants such as pharmacies, banks, supermarkets and other essential service companies that remain open during the pandemic, he said. While the large malls are closed, the smaller, open-air shopping centers in Sao Carlos saw a 12% increase in sales last year, Itikawa said.

The firm has around 700 million reais available for further purchases, including cash and debt, Itikawa said.

‘Better opportunities’

Prices for commercial real estate in Sao Paulo increased 0.65% in the 12 months to February, according to the FipeZap index, compared to inflation of 5.2% in the same period.

“When the market goes bad is when you get the best opportunities,” Itikawa said.

Lemann, Telles and Sicupira have a combined fortune of about $ 44 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. They are known for striking some of the largest consumer brand deals, with stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world’s largest brewer, and Restaurant Brands International, the company behind Burger King.

All three are among the world’s wealthy people who have been buying assets at lower prices as the pandemic has disrupted industries globally. British brothers Simon and David Reuben recently bought hotels in New York and Venice, while the real estate division of Thailand’s richest man, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has said it plans to buy distressed hotels in that country, in a bid for a quick revival. of tourism once the Southeast Asian nation reopens to foreign visitors.

The real estate assets of the 3G founders date back to Lojas Americanas SA, the Brazilian retailer they have owned for more than four decades. Sao Carlos was originally created to manage the company’s stores, before focusing on office space.

Apartments for rent

They have also made acquisitions in another corner of the Brazilian real estate market. Telles and one of Lemann’s six sons, Jorge Felipe Lemann, known as Pipo, are partners in JFL Holding, which specializes in the construction of rental apartment buildings in affluent neighborhoods of Sao Paulo

“We started in 2015 and our plan was to grow through new projects to have more control over the condo maintenance fees,” said Carolina Burg, one of JFL’s co-founders and partners.

But when recessions in 2015 and 2016 created buying opportunities, the company changed course and began acquiring some buildings that were already under construction.

JFL’s rental apartments are furnished and geared towards the well-to-do, offering services such as cleaning, maintenance, tax payments and even breakfast with monthly rentals ranging from R $ 7,800 to R $ 53,000. While the pandemic reduced demand from executives who worked from home and traveled less, the firm was able to compensate for vacancies with longer contracts from people looking for larger homes, he said.

JFL has bought two properties in Sao Paulo this year, one in the Jardins neighborhood, where it will build two buildings, and another on General Mena Barreto street, near Ibirapuera, the city’s largest park. The company is negotiating another four buildings and has between R $ 600 million and R $ 1 billion to invest this year, Burg said.

JFL’s real estate portfolio will be worth roughly 2.5 billion reais when all the buildings are ready, he estimated.

“There is a lot of room to grow, but we want to look for attractive returns,” Burg said. “We have to be careful, because with low interest rates there are many more buyers competing with us in the residential real estate market, and some things are selling at absurd prices.”

