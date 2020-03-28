The aim is that people can understand why COVID-19 is so serious and that the virus does not discriminate

George Washington University Hospital of USA, made a video 3D showing how the virus COVID-19 invades lungs by contracting the disease.

The video It was created with the aim that “people can understand why it is so serious and that the virus does not discriminate,” says Dr. Keith Mortman, who carried out the video.

The virtual reality material was made from the computed tomography They were taken from a 59-year-old man who presented symptoms, tested positive, and ended up requiring intubation as well as mechanical ventilation.