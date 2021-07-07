3D printing: the only technology that will take to other planets

Conquering other planets is in the sights of humanity, but to achieve it it is necessary to travel light, because it would be very difficult to carry all the change. Technology 3d print it is shaping up to be the only one to be taken off Earth.

Especially if the idea is to permanently change your residence (that is, leave Earth and colonize another world like Mars), you would have to start building from scratch, with the materials found there.

Then it would not make sense not even to take tools, but to make them there.

3D printing on other planets

Right at this point, the full potential of 3D printing machines shines, as they are capable of producing any type of parts, from nuts to ship engines.

This is how he talks about it in an interview for Tec Review, Alejandro Farah Simon, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Additive printing is another way of calling 3D printing, according to this specialist. The idea is that science students get used to using it from this world so that on another planet they could get the most out of it.

“Students, in general, begin to have this way of thinking that they would not take everything, the idea is that they have the possibility of using the natural resources of the other place to make their own tools,” says Farah Simón.

The concept to be transmitted, according to this academic, is to build a new world without taking anything from Earth, except for one’s own ingenuity and a 3D printer.

In this sense, Farah collaborates in a UNAM project called “canned satellites” in which university students create prototypes of satellites with one condition: they must be manufactured with additive printing.

They are structures of about 20 cubic centimeters, made of plastic materials. The final test that they have to pass is that a passenger, an egg, climbs on these devices and comes out unharmed after a fall from a height of 400 meters.

“That’s why interfaces have to be printed so that this little astronaut survives the impact,” says Farah.

Telescopes, electric cars and more

In this same sense of space exploration, MakerBot, a 3D printer company, has already done its bit.

“The replacement for the Hubble telescope, the James Webb, has parts that were made by our printers,” he shares in an interview for Tec Review, Felipe Rosales, director of MakerBot Latin America.

This same technology is also intended to be integrated into the engineering classes at Tecnológico de Monterrey, within the Tec21 educational model.

Similarly, MakerBot has collaborated with the Electratón team, from Tec de Monterrey, Mexico City campus, in 3D printing projects for its electric and radio-controlled cars.

“We have helped the team with the prototyping of parts for their electric Go Karts, such as the suspension, the fasteners for the batteries and even the transmission,” says Rosales.

MakerBot kits cost between $ 1,200 and $ 9,000. According to Rosales, they should not be considered as the solution to all problems, but as an additional instrument.

“3D printing is one more tool, like a calculator or a robotic arm in the productive and creative process; It is not the holy grail ”, clarifies Rosales.

If there is no background study, theory and talent, the users of this technology will not be able to innovate. Because machines do not replace the ingenuity of the human being, but simply enhance it.

“Students of an engineering or science career first have to drag the pencil, know differential and integral calculus, go back to basics, so that they better understand how this (3D printing) technology is amalgamated,” he warns.

100% industrial application

In a more pragmatic context, in the world of additive manufacturing, MELTIO is a Spanish company that, although it does not consider taking its technology to Mars, it does contribute to the terrestrial industries increasingly making use of their 3D printers to increase productivity.

“We are not a niche solution, we are targeting 90% of the most common parts on the market, such as gears, pistons and connecting rods. We work with the main materials such as steel, titanium, aluminum and copper ”, he expresses in an interview for Tec Review, Juan Carlos Miralles placeholder image, director of MELTIO for Latin America.

A 3D printer, from this company, for industrial laboratory environments, has a cost of just over $ 100,000, with which, according to Miralles, part production costs and times can be significantly reduced.

“Our clients are industries and research laboratories in Europe and the United States. We have distributors in Brazil and Argentina, and we are now ready to enter Mexico ”, concludes Rosales.

Whether it’s on Mars, academia, or industry, will 3D printing be the reigning technology of the 21st century? Everything indicates that it is.